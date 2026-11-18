We’re one day away from Grand Theft Auto VI’s release day. Everyone has been able to pre-order it for a while, but none of the public are able to play it until Thursday, November 19, when pre-downloaded copies of GTA VI become available to actually play. Early reports from testers say that during scenes of heavy action, namely explosions, the frame rate on regular PlayStation 5s drops below 30 frames per second, which Rockstar pegged as GTA VI’s standard target framerate.

The more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro, however, is better equipped to handle these intense GTA VI scenes without dropping its framerate. It’s just that with all the hype and anticipation built up around GTA VI, and the preexisting spotty availability of PS5 Pros, they’ve become even harder to find as we count down to GTA VI’s launch day.

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looking for a rare gem

Right now, if you want a PlayStation 5 Pro in time for GTA VI’s Thursday, November 19 launch, you’ll have to pay inflated prices. Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, and even Sony itself are all sold out of the PS5 Pro at the $900 retail price. The scalpers seem to have settled on $1,700–1,900 as the going price right now for a new PS5 Pro, and that’s when and wherever you can find one.

Shortages of the PlayStation 5 Pro have been unfortunately commonplace this year, and news of GTA VI’s demanding performance has only made the crush of people searching for one even more intense. If you don’t want to wait indefinitely for retailers to restock the PS5 Pro, you have a few options. None of them are cheap.

You can buy a refurbished PS5 Pro from GameStop for $1,400. These are used consoles that have been checked out and cleaned up, and they usually come with some sort of guarantee that they’ll work. You’re not getting a mystery box that may or may not crap out a week after you buy it, as you might when buying from Facebook Marketplace or eBay.

That said, eBay currently has the only semi-reliable stock of PS5 Pro. As of right now, I count quite a few new-in-box, sealed PS5 Pros going for about $1,400. Is it price gouging? Yeah. But if you want to play GTA VI at its absolute best on launch weekend, that seems to be the price of entry.