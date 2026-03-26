Puffco Just Upgraded the Proxy Modular Vaporizer—Dabbers, Take Note

There’s a certain kind of cannabis product drop that doesn’t really look like a drop at all. No major redesign, no flashy new form factor—just a quick update that somehow gets people paying attention anyway. That’s what’s happening right now with Puffco’s recently released Proxy Core.

On paper, it’s not that exciting. It’s the internal heating system of the Proxy, a modular dab device that’s already been around since 2022. If you don’t dab, especially out of Puffcos and other devices, this probably doesn’t mean much. But if you do, you’ll get it right away.

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They didn’t drop a whole new device—they just improved the part that actually does the work. And in a category where people care about flavor, consistency, and how a hit feels, that’s enough to get attention.

It Looks Almost Identical, But It’s Not

Side-by-side with the original Proxy, the difference isn’t really in the body. It’s in the top.

At a glance, they look nearly identical. Same size, same overall shape, same design language. But the new Proxy Core swaps the original cap-style top for a joystick cap, which changes how you actually use it. The joystick makes it easier to control airflow and move oil around during a session, which adds to the overall consistency.

Even small things like the larger light ring are noticeable, but most of the difference comes down to how it performs.

The new Core also ships with a mouthpiece instead of the original pipe-style glass attachment. That addition makes it feel closer to something like the Puffco Pivot: more direct, more casual, and easier to use out of the box.

Underneath, the chamber looks similar, but the Core’s chamber is noticeably deeper. That translates into better vapor production and fuller hits, which lines up with the overall performance upgrade.

At the same time, Puffco didn’t abandon the original concept. The Core still fits into all of the original Proxy attachments, and the included joystick cap lets you run it in a setup that feels closer to the original glass-based dabbing experience.

It looks almost the same, which is exactly why the performance upgrade stands out more.

It’s the Upgrade Proxy Users Wanted

The Proxy Core doesn’t try to reinvent the device. It just improves the part that matters most.

Right away, the difference shows up in the vapor. The Core produces noticeably larger, fuller plumes compared to the original Proxy, which points to more efficient vaporization and better temperature control overall. It feels less inconsistent, less finicky—just more dialed.

Battery life is also improved in a way that actually matters for daily use. The original Proxy wasn’t bad, but it required more frequent charges. The new Core holds up better across sessions, which makes it easier to treat like something you can casually pick up throughout the day instead of managing around.

The addition of Bluetooth is another quiet but meaningful upgrade. You can connect it to the app now and actually set a custom temperature instead of just cycling through presets. It’s a lot less guesswork and a lot more precision. This matters a lot when you’re dabbing different kinds of hash and concentrates.

Part of why this upgrade matters is because the Proxy isn’t just a single device—it’s modular through Puffco’s own attachment system. There are different glass options like the Wizard, which is more novelty-driven, the Bub and Ryan Fitt Recycler, which both use water, with the Recycler adding more aeration for cooler and smoother hits.

The new Core still fits into all of the original Proxy attachments, so if you’ve already purchased one a while back or built out a setup, none of that goes to waste.

People build around it depending on how they actually want to use it. So when the Core gets better, everything built around it gets better too.

Puffco also includes terp pearls with the new Core—something they haven’t done before. It’s a small addition, but it points to a bigger idea: trying to replicate more of the traditional glass dabbing experience inside a portable device.

None of this is flashy. But it’s the kind of improvement people actually notice.

Proxy vs. Pivot: Two Different Directions

Looking at the Proxy Core next to Puffco’s Pivot, the difference is immediate.

The Pivot leans more pen-like: slimmer, more discreet, and easier to carry around without thinking too much about it. It feels like something you’d use quickly and put away.

The Proxy, even with the Core upgrade, still feels more intentional. It’s chunkier, more tactile, and built around the idea of actually using it—even if it’s still portable.

That contrast makes the Core upgrade more interesting. Puffco isn’t replacing one device with another. They’re building out two different ways to approach concentrates. One is quick and discreet. The other is more controlled and customizable.

And with the Core, the Proxy leans even further into that second category.

Alongside the Proxy Core, Puffco also updated its Hot Knife. And this time, the changes are immediately obvious.

The tip design is completely different. The previous Hot Knife was more angled, and the new version is more curved. It’s easier to control when you’re loading concentrates. It could just be me, but it feels less awkward and more precise, especially when you’re trying to drop oil cleanly into the chamber.

There’s finally a real on/off button and a battery indicator, which is a simple but needed upgrade. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gone to load a dab, hit the button, and realized it was dead.

There’s also a small but genuinely useful addition: a loop at the top so you can clip it onto a keychain or lanyard. It sounds minor, but if you’ve ever lost one (which is very easy to do), it actually matters.

I wouldn’t call this a subtle refresh. It’s a noticeably better version of something people already use all the time.

FINAL VERDICT

This won’t convert anyone new to concentrates. But for existing Proxy users, it’s an easy upgrade. The improved vapor, better battery life, and app-based temperature control make it feel more dialed in, while still working with existing attachments.

More broadly, the Proxy Core reflects where cannabis hardware is headed: less novelty, more refinement. Incremental upgrades—like in consumer tech—are starting to matter more, and people are paying attention.

If you already own the original Proxy, it’s worth it. If you own the 2025 version, you can probably wait. And if you’re new to concentrates, the modular setup only makes sense if you’re ready to commit.