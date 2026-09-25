Puffcon Is Going Head-to-Head With ComplexCon Next Weekend, But There’s a Catch

If you’ve been meaning to go to Puffcon this year, your window for making actual plans is getting pretty small.

Puffco’s annual block party returns to Los Angeles next weekend, October 3 and 4, for two days of live music, ridiculous amounts of glass, food from Smorgasburg LA, brand activations and, naturally, a whole lot of hash culture. Metro Boomin headlines Saturday, while Action Bronson & The Human Growth Hormone take over Sunday.

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Tickets are still available, starting at $75.75 (with fees included) for Sunday GA. Just pay attention to which ticket you’re buying because Puffcon has one unusual entry requirement: most Saturday and two-day tickets require you to own a qualifying Puffco device. Sunday GA does not.

Puffcon is also going head-to-head with ComplexCon for one of the busiest culture weekends in LA.

Photo Courtesy of Puffco

Metro Boomin And Action Bronson Are Headlining

Saturday is the bigger hip-hop-heavy day, with Metro Boomin at the top of a lineup that also includes Curren$y, OhGeesy, The Alchemist & Boldy James, BIA, Jesse Royal, Kirk Summers and Dilly.

Action Bronson & The Human Growth Hormone headline Sunday, alongside Know Good, 2 Dead Boyz, TiaCorine, Jesse Royal, Kittamami and GBoH.

That alone would make Puffcon a pretty serious weekend concert lineup, but music has increasingly become only one piece of this thing. What started as a gathering for Puffco owners is now in its sixth year and has grown into a two-day cannabis culture event pulling together musicians, glass artists, food vendors, brands, and collectors.

There Are More Than 100 Glass Artists

The part of Puffcon I’d probably lose the most time in is The Glass Village.

More than 100 glass artists are expected this year, with live glassblowing demonstrations happening throughout the event. Puffcon has developed a pretty serious reputation around functional glass art, giving collectors a chance to see pieces and meet some of the artists making them instead of just endlessly looking at their work on Instagram.

There will also be Feast Street with Smorgasburg LA, immersive art installations, the Bear Mountain Studios Gauntlet Challenge, Kenny’s Penny aRc&De, Jonesy’s Silent Disco, Puffee’s VIP area and exclusive Puffcon drops. Puffcon’s current ticket page also advertises more than 50 brand activations and a marketplace with more than 75 brands.

Here’s the Weird Part About Buying Tickets

Puffcon still has some roots in being a Puffco-owner event, so Saturday isn’t quite as simple as buying a concert ticket and showing up.

Saturday GA, two-day GA and most VIP tickets require a Peak Pro, Peak, Proxy, or Pivot. Puffco says owners have to enter their device serial number during checkout and bring the fully assembled device with them for verification at the entrance. Plus One and Plus Two tickets can be added afterward if you’re bringing friends.

Sunday is different. General admission is open to everyone, and you don’t need to own a Puffco device. That’s probably the easiest route if you’re mainly interested in checking out Puffcon without buying a vaporizer just to get through the gate.

Current pricing on Puffcon’s site is $75 for Saturday GA, $60 for Sunday GA and $100 for a two-day GA pass, before taxes and fees.

Puffco Devices that will get you into Puffcon

A Few Things to Know Before You Go

Puffcon is at Los Angeles Center Studios in DTLA. Saturday starts at 2 p.m., while Sunday starts at 1 p.m. It’s a 21-and-over event, and you’ll need a valid government-issued photo ID.

There is no on-site parking, so Puffco strongly recommends rideshare.

So, yes, you still have time to go. But with Puffcon happening next weekend, we’re officially past the “I’ll figure it out later” stage.

Tickets are available now: