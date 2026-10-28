Liquid Death Made a Koozie That Looks Like a Body Bag, Because of Course They Did

Liquid Death sells water in a tallboy can with the energy of a heavy metal tour. Puffin Drinkwear sells can coolers dressed as tiny clothes. For Black Friday 2025, the two teamed up on a five-piece collection.

This Halloween, they’re back with two new designs that bring the Liquid Death x Puffin collection to seven pieces, including the Thirst Reaper and the Last Call Bag.

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I received samples of both new pieces, which I refer to as bougie Koozies. Like, to the max. That’s not a bad thing though. And while we may be “murdering our thirst,” this Grim Reaper robe is pretty damn cute.

Meet the Thirst Reaper and the Last Call Bag

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The Thirst Reaper is the headliner design as a grim reaper in a threadbare robe, complete with a molded scythe. It fits 12-ounce cans and bottles and 16-ounce tall cans. Both new pieces come in black only, which suits the brand to a T.

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The Last Call Bag goes for crime-scene and morgue vibes. As a body bag for your drink, it’s only fitting that Puffin’s copy riffs on crime scene tape and toe tags. It’s the roomier of the two, built for 12-, 16-, and 19-ounce cans and bottles, which covers Liquid Death’s roughly 19-ounce tallboy. If a tallboy is your usual, start here. If you’re mostly pouring 12-ounce cans, the Thirst Reaper is the one with the most personality.

A Koozie Made For 2026

Every piece in the collection uses premium materials and insulation to keep drinks colder (or warmer—hello, thermos of apple cider and whiskey!) for longer, with a non-slip rubber bottom and heavy-duty stitching that keeps your drink steady and in place. I tend to drink faster than any cold-retention test, so I can’t give you hours. I don’t have that kind of patience once I crack the tab. But both outfits feel durable and well-made, and my can does stay considerably cooler for longer while wearing the robe.

And The Thirst Reaper is easily the one getting the most use. It’s comfortable to hold and pleasant to touch. Much more cozy than any sort of Koozie I’ve used before. And now that autumn is in full swing, “cozy” is the only word I care about at the moment.

Do I need Liquid Death drinkware? No. I drink my canned water (… and other drinks…) fast enough that Koozies are kind of pointless. But am I happy to have it? Absolutely. My house is filled to the brim with Halloween decorations. It’s no slutty nurse, but a grim reaper costume wrapped around my canned water matches the vibe perfectly.

The Rest of the Liquid Death x Puffin Collection

These are novelty pieces, and they’re priced like it. They sit above Puffin’s standard can coolers, both listed as limited stock. The upside is that both listings carry Puffin’s lifetime guarantee, which takes some of the sting out of paying a novelty premium. If you want a no-frills everyday sleeve, a standard Puffin does the job for less. If you’ve got a Liquid Death fan to shop for, a Halloween party to dress up, or a horror movie marathon coming, these are the fun ones.

Not every can needs a death theme, though. If the Liquid Death pieces sell out or aren’t your speed, here are four more Puffin styles to check out on Amazon that easily fit the current fall vibes: