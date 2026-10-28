This Pumpkin-Shaped Vibrator Might Be Halloween’s Most Unhinged Treat

Every Halloween, brands end up finding ridiculous things to slap a pumpkin on. We’ve seen pumpkin-shaped candles, pumpkin spice everything, and enough Halloween decorations to fill a Spirit Halloween warehouse. But a pumpkin that doubles as a vibrator? That’s a new one.

Sex toy brand Hello Nancy has apparently decided that Halloween needs a little more action in the bedroom. Its latest creation, appropriately named Jack, is a palm-sized, smiling jack-o’-lantern that looks like something you’d put on your nightstand for spooky season. Except this pumpkin has a secret, and it’s hiding underneath.

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Part of the brand’s limited-edition Monster Mansion collection, Jack is actually a clitoral stimulator that combines air suction with vibration. And yes, you could probably leave it sitting on a shelf without anyone realizing what it really is.

This Pumpkin Has More Than One Trick

Flip Jack over, and you’ll find a small opening designed to deliver pulsing air suction to the clitoris. There are 11 suction levels, starting gentle and working their way up.

But Jack isn’t just a suction toy. There’s also a separate motor that makes the entire pumpkin vibrate, with seven speeds and three patterns to choose from. You can use the suction and vibration independently or turn them on together.

The whole thing is made from body-safe silicone and measures just under three inches across. It’s also fully waterproof, meaning this little pumpkin can join you in the bath or shower. A USB-C charge takes approximately 90 to 120 minutes, with around an hour of use at the highest setting.

And unlike the actual pumpkins currently rotting on people’s porches, this one can stick around long after October 31.

Photo Courtesy of Hello Nancy

Halloween Just Got a Little Freakier

Jack isn’t the only questionable creature living in Hello Nancy’s Monster Mansion. The collection also includes Lemmy, a lip-shaped suction and licking toy, and Medusa, a dual stimulator featuring a rotating tentacle and an external vibrating tip. Both have already sold out on the brand’s website.

Jack, meanwhile, is currently listed for $99, down from its regular $149 price. That’s certainly more expensive than a pumpkin from your local grocery store, but then again, your average pumpkin isn’t exactly equipped with two motors and 21 stimulation settings.

One thing worth mentioning if you’re hoping to get your hands on Jack before Halloween: Hello Nancy currently estimates five to ten days for order preparation, followed by another three to five days for delivery. So he might not make it to your doorstep by trick-or-treating time.

Still, there’s something delightfully ridiculous about a sex toy disguised as an innocent little fall decoration. Halloween is already a holiday built around dressing things up and pretending they’re something else. Why should vibrators be any different?

Just maybe keep this particular pumpkin away from the trick-or-treat bowl.

Photo Courtesy of Hello Nancy

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