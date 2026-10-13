Pokemon’s 30th Anniversary Gave Us a Charizard Headset That Roars with Fiery Audio

This is a fun full-circle moment. Because the first product review I ever wrote a million years ago (… ok, only back in 2019), was for Razer’s Kraken Tournament Edition headset. I still grab those headphones whenever I need to jump into a quick game or hop on a video call. The earcups are showing their age, though, so it’s probably about time to hang them up.

With serendipitous timing, Razer has a replacement ready to go. To mark Pokemon’s 30th anniversary, it teamed up with The Pokemon Company International on three licensed headsets: the BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed in Charizard and Lucario designs, and a Kraken V4 X in Sylveon pink. I spent a weekend with the Charizard Edition, a wireless esports headset with Razer’s TriForce 50 mm drivers and a shell covered in flames.

Videos by VICE

Character-branded gaming gear can feel like you’re paying for the logo and forgiving the performance. And yea, you’re paying a little more for the artwork on these, but the headset itself doesn’t ask for forgiveness. It looks like a collectible and sounds like it belongs in an esports competition.

Razer’s Charizard Headset Is Serious Esports Audio Dressed as Pokemon Merch

via VICE

The Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed Charizard Edition delivers upper-end audio at a mid-tier price. In Call of Duty—the game I played most extensively while testing—everything came through crystal clear, and I could easily hear footsteps and pinpoint where enemy fire was coming from. It stayed comfortable all weekend, barely leaks any sound, and never needed a recharge. The art is the other half of the pitch, and the flames, especially the design inside the earcups, look great. The tops of my ears do graze the inside of the cups, so I’d personally love thicker ones. But for Pokemon fans who want a headset that plays as well as it looks, it’s an easy yes.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Crystal-clear audio, with footsteps and bullet direction easy to pick out in FPS’s

Snug, comfortable fit with no ear or head fatigue over a weekend

No recharge needed after about 13 hours of play

Very little sound escapes the cups

The Charizard art looks great

Cons

The tops of my ears graze the inside of the cups

No noise cancelling and no lighting (sorry, RGB-lovers)

Xbox isn’t on Razer’s compatibility list (I couldn’t get it to connect with mine, even with the provided dongle)

How I Tested the Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed Charizard Edition

via VICE

I used the headset for a weekend of long gaming sessions on my PC, with Call of Duty as my main test. I paid attention to how clearly I could hear footsteps and the direction of enemy gunfire, how the fit felt over multiple hours, whether my ears or head got tired, and how much sound leaked out of the cups. Across roughly 13 hours of play, I never had to recharge it.

My point of comparison is the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition I’ve been reaching for since I reviewed it in 2019, though I do use more audiophile-level headphones for music production and some gaming. Surprisingly, the BlackShark’s held their own really well.

What It’s Actually Like to Use the Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed Charizard Edition

via VICE

It Sounds Like It Costs More Than It Does

This is where the headset surprised me. The price suggests it being a mid-tier headset, but the audio doesn’t. In Call of Duty, everything was crystal clear, and I could easily hear footsteps and pinpoint the direction of enemy fire. That’s the whole reason to buy a headset like this for a shooter. Sound also stays inside the cups. When the headset is snug on someone else’s head, you can’t hear what’s playing from the outside, which is a great (and considerate!) feature to have if you game around other people who may not necessarily want to hear it.

Comfortable All Weekend

The fit is snug and comfortable, and at 270 g, I had no ear or head fatigue all weekend. I don’t have big or protruding ears, but the tops of mine do graze the inside of the cups ever so slightly. Razer lists the inner earcup opening at 65 mm long by 45 mm wide, so if your ears run tall, factor that in. I’d love thicker earcups, or an additional “XL” size to have been included in the box, but ultimately, it’s not that big of a deal for me.

Connecting Was Easy, and Charging Never Came Up

Getting it connected to my PC was a breeze, and I didn’t need to recharge after about 13 hours of play. Razer rates the battery for up to 70 hours over 2.4 GHz wireless, so at least for how I used it, battery life was absolutely no issue.

The headset does come with a dongle as well, but unfortunately, even with it I couldn’t get the headset to connect to my Xbox. To be fair, it’s not listed as a compatible platform for connecting wirelessly, but I had to try.

Charizard Is the Whole Point

via VICE

Obviously, the artwork is the real pull here, and it looks great. Black shell, orange cushions, red flames. It’s loud, and I love it. My favorite part is the Charizard design on the inside of the cups. Very fierce.

Alternatives to the Razer Charizard Headset You Might Also Like

This same headset also comes in a different Lucario costume, while Sylveon offers up another option from Razer’s Kraken line:

The Stuff You’re Probably Wondering

via VICE

Does the Charizard Edition work with my console?

Razer lists PS5, PS4, PC, Mac, and phones, tablets and handhelds with Bluetooth audio or a USB-A port. Xbox isn’t on that list. Target’s page credits PlayStation Tempest 3D Audio on PS5, while Razer says 7.1 surround is Windows 10 64-bit (or higher) only. I used mine on PC, so I can’t speak to console performance.

Is it any different from the regular BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed?

Not really. Razer lists the same drivers, battery rating, weight and mic for both, so the extra money mostly buys you the Pokemon license and the art. That’s a fair reason to buy it, but don’t expect better sound than the regular version.

My Final Verdict

via VICE

Exclusively available at Target, the Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed Charizard Edition gives you upper-end audio for a mid-tier headset price, wrapped in a Charizard design. Competitive shooter players, Pokemon fans, and anyone who wants a comfortable wireless headset will love it. It isn’t for people who need roomier earcups, Xbox players, or anyone who wants noise cancelling or RGB.

If you only care about the sound, the regular BlackShark V3 X is the cheaper way to get it. For everyone else, what better way to keep Pokemon’s 30th anniversary going than by having Charizard on your head?