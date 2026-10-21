Razer’s New Kitty Headset Reacts to Your Chat, Then Follows You Out the Door

Razer’s iconic kitty ears just learned a new trick.

The Kraken Kitty V3 is getting a literal glow-up and getting released as a new wired headset whose ears and earcups light up in response to what’s happening on your stream.

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It’s designed with streamers specifically in mind who want their style and their community on display, and it’s meant to move from your streaming setup to a cosplay accessory without missing a beat.

Ears That React to Your Chat

The headline feature is Razer Chroma RGB lighting (16.8 million colors!) on the ears and earcups. Through Razer’s Streamer Companion app, the lighting can react to alerts, emotes, and chat activity, so a new alert or a flood of emotes shows up on your head instead of just on your screen.

Plug It Into a Power Bank, Take It to the Con

The less obvious trick is what happens when you leave the desk. The headset’s fixed USB-C cable can easily plug into a portable power bank, which keeps the lights on at conventions, cosplay gatherings, and community events.

Three onboard lighting presets let you swap colors and effects on the go, so you can match a character or outfit on the fly. Just tune the colors to match your persona or aesthetic, and head out the door!

The Audio and Mic Specs

It’s still a headset first, of course. Otherwise, it’d just be a cosplay prop.

Razer’s HyperClear Cardioid Mic is built to focus on your voice and cut background noise, with the 40 mm TriForce drivers handling sound, and 7.1 surround sound layered on top. The three-part driver design separates sounds more clearly, which should make in-game alerts, voice chat, and background audio easier to tell apart.

Hybrid fabric and leatherette ear cushions provide passive noise isolation for long sessions.

What to Know Before You Buy

The V3 slots in between Razer’s existing V3 X (wired, 3.5 mm) and V3 Pro (wireless, with Bluetooth). This one is wired only, and is compatible for PC and mobile devices, not consoles, as far as I can tell.

I’ll be getting my hands on the Kraken Kitty V3 soon, so be sure to stay tuned for my hands-on (ears-on?) impressions.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Kitty V3 line for you to get your paws on, especially if being wireless is what matters to you most: