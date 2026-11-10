I’m Allergic To Cats, But I’ll Make An Exception For Razer’s New Headset

I’ve been gaming on the same headset since 2019. It’s my Razer Kraken Tournament Edition, basically the first generation of the Kraken lineup, and it’s lasted long enough that the leatherette on the earcups is starting to fray. It’s the kind of headset you grab, plug in and play with for a quick game. It just does what I need it to do without being upper-echelone audiophile-level.

Razer’s Kraken Kitty V3 is years ahead of it.

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It’s a wired USB-C headset that Razer released last month, and it’s a headset that’s aimed squarely at streamers, content creators, and cosplayers. The cat ears and earcups light up with Razer Chroma RGB, and through the Streamer Companion app they can flash when you get an alert, an emote or any other notification from your audience. Your headset becomes part of the show itself.

via VICE

What I didn’t see coming is that the Kitty V3 is simply a very good headset, ears or no ears.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Is a Great Gaming Headset That Happens to Have Glowing Cat Ears

The Razer Kraken Kitty V3 is a wired gaming headset with Chroma RGB cat ears and earcups that can react to your stream. It’s built for streamers and cosplayers, but the surprise is the sound. The audio is phenomenal for the price, and I wore it for a few straight hours at a time without any ear fatigue. It connected to my Mac, Switch and PS5 with no issues. However, its 7.1 surround sound is limited to Windows PCs, and the headset isn’t compatible with Xbox.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Audio quality that punches well above the price

Comfortable through hours of play, with no ear fatigue

Kitty ears and earcups can react to alerts, emotes and other audience notifications

Plug it into a power bank and a streaming headset turns into a cosplay accessory

Cons

7.1 surround only works on Windows 11 PCs running Razer Synapse 4

Not compatible with Xbox

Wired only

How I Tested the Razer Kraken Kitty V3

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I used the Kitty V3 over the course of a week for a few straight hours of gameplay at a time, mostly connected to my Mac and Nintendo Switch, and briefly on my PS5. I paid attention to how the audio sounded, how the headset felt after hours on my head, and how easy it was to get connected. I also checked out the lighting options in Razer’s Streamer Companion app. My point of comparison is the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition I’ve used since 2019, as well as the also recently released Razer BlackShark V3 X Pokemon Edition.

Hard as I tried, it didn’t work on Xbox. And since my gaming PC has all but bit the dust, I didn’t get to try the 7.1 surround—that feature is limited to Windows PCs.

What It’s Actually Like to Use the Razer Kraken Kitty V3

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The Sound

I went in assuming the ears would be the story. To my surprise, it turns out that the audio is.

For its price ($100), the Kitty V3 delivers top-tier sound, which I wasn’t expecting. The 40 mm TriForce drivers sound phenomenal, and there’s a sense of space that pulls you further into whatever you’re playing. Surround is the one limit. 7.1 surround sound only works on Windows 11 PCs running Synapse 4, so my Mac, Switch and PS5 sessions didn’t get it. But the non-surround audio quality is exceptional.

Next to my old Kraken, which does a serviceable enough job, this is light years apart.

The Ears

Arguably, the ears are this headset’s defining feature. Connect it to Razer’s Streamer Companion app, the ears and earcups can flash when you get an alert, an emote or any other notification from your audience. And you can customize how it all looks.

That’s what turns a streaming setup into an interactive show. If you don’t stream (I haven’t for a handful of years), the lighting also reacts to supported games and other events through Chroma RGB.

Comfort and Design

The Kitty V3 is slick. It looks great and, more importantly, it feels great. After a few multiple hour sessions of gameplay, I never felt any ear fatigue. The headset is listed at 315 g, which is light without feeling cheap, and the leatherette cushions have a memory foam core that spreads pressure evenly.

Can confirm that comfort is a success with this headset, which is a good for…

Taking It On-the-Go

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The USB-C cable plugs into a regular power bank, and the lights keep working when you’re on the move. It switches over to Cosplay Mode when the headset is plugged into a USB power supply, allowing you to cycle through the Chroma lighting presets with the multi-function button. For IRL streamers, cosplayers, and convention-goers, that’s a pretty cool trick.

Alternatives to the Razer Kraken Kitty V3 You Might Also Like

My guess is that you’re here for the kitty factor. Fair. And good news! You have even more options to get your feline on:

The Stuff You’re Probably Wondering

Does it work with my console?

PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch Lite, and Steam Deck are the only listed devices. Xbox isn’t on that list, and I’d have loved to use it there. It also didn’t connect to the USB-C on my audio interface. I used mine on a Mac and a Switch, and briefly on a PS5, with no issues. On PC it connects over USB Type-C, and the 7.1 surround needs Windows 11 and Razer Synapse 4.

Do I need to stream to get anything out of the ears?

No. Razer says the lighting reacts to supported games, alerts, emotes and other events through Chroma RGB. Plug the headset into a USB power supply and Cosplay Mode lets you cycle through lighting presets with the multi-function button. Static is the default effect.

My Final Verdict

via VICE

The Razer Kraken Kitty V3 is undoubtedly a streamer’s headset with high-quality sound anyone can appreciate. If you stream, cosplay or want your audience’s energy on your head, it’s an easy yes.

Even if the ears don’t appeal to you, it’s a fantastic headset for the price, with audio I didn’t expect. Frankly, given my allergies and overall aversions for cats, I’m calling these Foxy ears. My sinuses like that more.

It isn’t for Xbox players, and you’ll need a Windows PC for surround.

I’d happily make these my new daily driver over my old Kraken, but my youngest is absolutely obsessed with Gabby’s Dollhouse right now, so they’re going to him for Christmas. He’s going to love the light-up ears, and who knows… maybe they’ll be his way into gaming (as if he’ll need much of a push as it is).