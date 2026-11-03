Razer’s Newest PS5 Controller Has a Metal Shell and is Limited to 1,337 Units

On November 10, Razer will be releasing a PlayStation 5 controller that might be one of the most limited (and expensive) ones that I’ve come across.

The Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition was just announced, and it’ll run with a $349.99 price tag. Razer is making only 1,337 of them (a leet joke, in case you were wondering why it’s such a specific number).

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Razer calls it the flagship of its officially licensed PS5 controllers, and says the Raiju line, which dates back to 2016, is distilled into this one design. It follows the $499.99 Huntsman Signature Edition keyboard, which was also capped at 1,337 units.

A Metal Shell With the Guts Showing

via Razer

The big change is the build. Razer made the exoskeleton from magnesium alloy and cut the top and back plates into an open polygonal design. A nano coating leaves the internals visible while keeping debris out—no Cheeto fingers here—and the glass touchpad is tinted, laser-etched, and semi-transparent. The grips are matte black TPU, and the buttons are double-shot PBT, so the icons shouldn’t wear off.

Performance looks like the standard V3 Pro’s. We’re getting contactless TMR thumbsticks in a symmetrical layout, which can track fast targets and hold up longer, plus six mappable buttons that include two claw-grip bumpers and four mouse-click back buttons.

You can also use it on PC, with Razer’s HyperPolling Wireless hitting up to 2,000 Hz. Razer Synapse or the Razer PS mobile also app lets you remap buttons, tune the sticks and triggers, and save profiles.

What Comes in the Box

The package is the real upsell, but if I’m paying that much for a controller, it had better come with awesome protection.

It’ll come with a leatherette carrying case, alternative thumbstick caps (short convex for speed, tall concave for precision), four swappable back button covers, and an anodized aluminum tool for swapping them. A HyperSpeed wireless dongle and a USB-C cable are in there too.

The regular V3 Pro launched at $219.99 and has dropped a bit since, so this is roughly $130 over launch price for materials and bragging rights.

Drops start November 10, exclusively at Razer.com and select RazerStores. It’s first come, first served, and open to everyone. Razer will share drop timing and access details on November 6 across its social channels.

Can’t wait? The Raiju V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Controller is readily available now: