Razer’s New Xbox Controller Ditches Magnets in the Sticks, Then Adds Them Everywhere Else

Razer has rebuilt its flagship Xbox controller around one very specific thing: a $200 gamepad shouldn’t develop a mind of its own. That’s a pretty reasonable demand, and one that I’m personally on board with given my hatred of controller drift (damn you, Joy-Cons!).

The Wolverine V4 Pro is official, and the biggest change comes with what’s inside the thumbsticks.

Videos by VICE

No Magnets in the Sticks

In an exclusive product briefing, Razer told me that the V4 Pro swaps magnet-based stick sensing for high-resolution capacitive sensors. They’re contactless and magnet-free, which Razer claims cuts drift risk and magnetic interference while picking up finer movements with less jitter and better power efficiency.

Via Razer

For context, the potentiometer sensors in most first-party controllers are the ones prone to wearing out, which is why third-party makers moved to Hall effect and TMR first.

Capacitive is Razer’s next step. On PC, polling climbs to 8,000Hz, versus 250Hz on console, and the HyperSpeed wireless dongle promises sub-millisecond latency. Translation: the outcome of that head-to-head FPS firefight is going to be more on you than the controller.

Battery life is also up to an impressive 27 hours.

Magnets Everywhere Else

via Razer

Pulling magnets out of the sticks freed Razer to use them elsewhere. The four back buttons now pop on and off with no screwdriver (which the V3 Pro required), so you can run one, two, all four, or none. There are also two claw-grip bumpers, two extra pairs of thumbstick caps, and magnetic swappable faceplates.

Razer also says the face buttons are tactile, with 25% lighter actuation force, and a trigger lock toggles between full analog and instant, button-style clicks. In Razer’s app, you get four onboard profiles, adjustable dead zones, and a D-pad option that blocks diagonal inputs.

I’m not usually a paddle user, but even I’m thinking about how I can use them since they’re there and so accessible. Assigning sprint seems like a great use case, instead of holding down L3.

The Price (and What Got Cut)

via Razer

The V4 Pro lists for $200, in line with the V3 Pro’s $199.99. To hold that line, Razer shortened the cable slightly and dropped the carrying case, which it says few people used anyways.

There’s also a wired Wolverine V4 Tournament Edition for $100. It keeps the capacitive sticks, 8,000Hz polling on PC and the back buttons, but skips the new tactile switches, swappable faceplates and wireless. It’s mostly aimed at people who want a high-performing pad and don’t mind a cable.

I should be getting my hands on a V4 Pro later this month to test out, but for what it’s worth, I’m pretty excited about what I’ve seen so far. Which honestly says a lot for a controller.

The V4 Pro is available now at Best Buy:

The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is also currently 35% off on Amazon as a Prime Big Deal: