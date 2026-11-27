Psst. Hey, you. I’m going to let you in on a few tech reviewer secrets.

Those sale prices? Many of them are “sales” in marketing language only, and they’re actually “on sale” all the time. That is indeed common. So how do you know when a deal or a sale item is actually on a discount or when it’s just masquerading as one? The same way professional commerce writers figure it out.

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How We Do It

Take this Black Friday deal on the Apple AirPods Pro 3. Day in, day out it’s been “on sale” for $199, down from its retail price of $249. Not an actual deal when you see it going for $199, ordinarily. But now, for $149, it’s indeed on a real deal.

Fake deals are everywhere, and I don’t like saying that something is on sale if it’s always or nearly always available for that price, despite what the retail price tag says. I read an awful lot of posts declaring something is a deal, when it’s been “on sale” for that price for ages.

It’s the old furniture store “going out of business” sale gag, with the punchline that these furniture stores are hardly ever going out of business. They just play like they are for years to make their goods seem like they’re always on sale.

Online retailers do it, too. Typically, it isn’t store-wide sales, but rather certain products that get a more or less permanent price cut so that the product page can say “33% off!” or whatever all the time to entice more people to buy.

CamelCamelCamel, Honey, and Keepa. You can download them as extensions to Apple’s Safari browser, Microsoft’s Edge browser, The Mozilla Foundation’s Gecko-based Firefox browser, as well as Google Chrome’s Chromium-based browser; Chromium also underpins a lot of third-party browsers, as well, such as Brave.

See those Beats Studio Pro headphones? Checking our price trackers, we can see that it was $200 for weeks leading up to Black Friday, and before that it was “on sale” for a while at $250, or $50 below its retail price. Not a bad deal, but by my count it’s not really on sale ever at $250 anymore. But it is on sale right now for $149.

CamelCamelCamel and Keepa work only on Amazon, and the insight they provide is deep. CamelCamelCamel will go back years with detailed price data for both Amazon listings and third-party listings for an item if the product page has been live for that long. Honey works across more websites. All these tools are free to use.

Because of the way in which Amazon’s algorithm frequently and automatically (but not always) price matches its major retailers, you can usually tell whether another retailer has a real deal going or not by checking the item’s price history through CamelCamelCamel or Keepa on Amazon. Amazon expanded a Rufus AI-powered, year-long price history feature into its website, but I found the other tools to provide more detailed price breakdowns.

Black Friday can make you feel like you’re in a race to hurry up, make up your mind, and buy before the deals disappear. Using these tools to know whether that deal is really a deal, and how much of a deal, can temper some of that pressure. Give it a whirl this Black Friday, and shop smarter.