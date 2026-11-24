You know the Reformation girl. (You might even be her.) She owns at least one slip dress she calls “an investment,” she’s always talking about the perfect pair of straight-leg jeans, and she makes buying a sweater sound like an environmental cause. She’s having a very good week, because Reformation just launched its Black Friday sale with 25% off the entire site. The “it” girl brand kicked off the sale today, November 24, and the discount covers both its website and its stores worldwide. Reformation deals include items you don’t normally see on sale, like the cashmere sweaters, plus denim, tailored trousers, dresses, footwear and outerwear.

So if your gift list includes someone who has said “I’m so cold” every day since October, or if you’ve had the same pair of jeans in your cart since Labor Day, now’s the time.

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Here are our choice picks worth shopping…

Closet Staple: Eli Oversized Shirt

The Eli is the oversized button-down every Reformation girl wears like a uniform, with a relaxed fit throughout, a collared neckline, and a button front. Wear it tucked into jeans, open over a tank, or as a pretend “borrowed from my boyfriend” shirt that you definitely bought for yourself at 25% off.

Dig This Denim: Bex Super Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

If you hate the struggle of pulling on stiff jeans, the Bex is the fix. These high-rise jeans are fitted through the waist and hips with a wide leg, and their stretch denim molds to your body so you can wear them all day. At 25% off, they drop from $178 to about $133.50, which is a pretty good price for jeans that feel like you’re cheating.

Softest Sweater: Easton Cashmere Sweater

Reformation’s cashmere hardly ever goes on sale, so this is the one to grab. The Easton is a slim-fit sweater with a ribbed V-neck and bell sleeves, made from 95% recycled cashmere and 5% recycled wool. At 25% off, it drops from $348 to $261, which is still a splurge, but you get to feel good about it.

This Season’s Must: Dominique High Knee Boot

Knee-high boots are the one winter trend that never really goes away, and the Dominique is a knee boot with a pointed toe and a block heel, so it looks sharp but you can still walk in it. It’s normally $498, so the 25% off saves you about $125, which brings it to $373.50.

Hot for the Holidays: Marcie Dress

If there’s a holiday party on your calendar, the Marcie is a long-sleeved mini dress with a deep V-neck and a neck tie detail, made from an ultra-lightweight, sheer georgette that drapes nicely. It’s the kind of dress that makes people ask where you got it, and at 25% off, it drops from $248 to $186.

Why This Reformation Sale Is Worth Shopping Right Now

What we love about Reformation is that it’s cool without trying too hard. The brand was founded in 2009, and it has always paired vintage-inspired designs with sustainable practices. It makes clothes in its own LA factory and only works with partner factories that share its values on treating workers well and minimizing environmental impact. That’s how it gets away with calling an oversized shirt an investment piece. The catch: Reformation isn’t really cheap, and full-price sweaters and boots can quickly add up to a bill you’d rather not see. That’s what makes this sale worth it though. The 25% off applies to the entire site, including items you don’t normally see on sale, like the cashmere sweaters. If you’ve had something in your cart for weeks waiting for a price drop, this is it. Just don’t wait too long, because the good sizes are always the first to go.