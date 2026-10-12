I Haven’t Won a Single Riftbound Match, But Radiance’s Pop-Star Has Me Begging For More

Here’s a fun fact about me and Riftbound: I haven’t won a single match. I picked the game up at PAX East in March, and my win/loss ratio has been brutal ever since.

I’m still all in, and Riftbound: Radiance is the reason I’m staying. It’s the fifth set in Riot’s League of Legends trading card game—launching October 23—and it’s built around pop stars and big, flashy plays. I got my first hands-on time with it at a pre-release event Riot invited me to at its Los Angeles headquarters, and also ripped some additional packs at home.

Videos by VICE

A little background, I grew up wanting to play a TCG. I played Pokemon TCG for a while and tried to get into Magic: The Gathering, but I was stuck between ages. Too serious for the kids’ tables and too young for the extra serious adults. The communities were also a lot more gatekeepy and harder to break into back then than they are now. Riftbound is the game that finally scratches my itch.

So is Radiance worth your money? Here’s my take as someone who has lost in the game. A lot.

Riftbound: Radiance Is the Pop-Star Set That Still Makes Losing Fun

via VICE

Radiance is a gorgeous, theatrical set that puts Seraphine front and center, adds three new keywords, and stays the friendliest way into trading card games I’ve found. It’s easy to learn (I taught a friend how to play over the weekend… and he beat me), the art is out of this world, and Riot is releasing sets fast enough that you won’t run out of things to buy or people to play. The chase cards come with lottery ticket type odds for collectors, which to me, just goes to show you that this is a TCG that’s meant to be played, rather than just collected.

The Good, Bad, and Surprising

The Good

Easy to learn, even if you’ve bounced off TCGs before

Seraphine’s pop-star theme and Riot’s K/DA nods are absolute catnip for K-pop and J-pop fans

Stunning art, from the musically inspired Alt Art Runes to the Heartsteel Overnumbers

Three new keywords, plus Bomb tokens and Neeko, a Champion Unit playable in any deck

The Bad

The Ultimate Rare turns up in roughly 0.025% of packs (ouch.)

The Surprising

I’ve lost every match I’ve played and I’m somehow more excited with this expansion

How I Tested Riftbound: Radiance

via VICE

I initially played Radiance at a pre-release event Riot invited me to at its Los Angeles headquarters, which is where I first got hands-on with Deploy, Show Off, and Disarm. I lost every match I played there, but it was also my first ever Pre-Rift event.

I also saw the set’s Ultimate Rare in person, taught the game to a friend over the weekend, and started building two decks with the booster box and Vault set I received, one around Seraphine, one around Orianna.

Because the set isn’t released yet, I haven’t tested out the competitive ceiling, so I can’t speak to balance or the long-term meta.

What It’s Actually Like to Play Riftbound: Radiance

The New Mechanics

Radiance adds three keywords.

Deploy lets you play gear straight to a battlefield, even one you don’t control, and it grants an effect there until an opponent holds that battlefield. Show Off unlocks an extra effect when you reveal a qualifying card, trading an early advantage for tipping off something powerful. Disarm shrinks the Might of an enemy unit on the same battlefield when a unit with Disarm attacks, and multiple instances stack.

In the early matches I’ve played, I’ve seemed to have the most success with Disarm. Why? I’m not sure, but I think it might be because I was always playing from behind while pulling lower Might Units. Which is probably more of a deck build issue than a strategy/skill issue.

The Seraphine of It All

via VICE

This set is a love letter to Seraphine, and I’m here for every bit of it. I even got to reveal her “High Note” Spell card as part of Radiance’s Preview Season!

The pop-star status, the diva world tour, the whole global-phenomenon thing is right up my alley as someone who loves pop music, K-pop and pop J-especially. The chase card, a battlefield called “Packed Amphitheater” is basically her arena, and it’s absolutely gorgeous in person. So shiny and pretty!

The rest of the set looks just as good, which is unsurprising for Riot, but still. The musically inspired Alt Art Runes and the Heartsteel Overnumbers are easily collector bait… and are cards I’m still trying to pull.

Easy to Learn, Hard to Win

This past weekend, I taught a friend how to play. And he beat me. That alone tells you how approachable Riftbound is. TCGs can be deep, convoluted, and mechanically exhausting, and this one isn’t. Sure, there is plenty of potential to have those kinds of deep strategies, but Riftbound is the best way I’ve personally found to start getting into the hobby.

Riot is also moving fast. Origins launched Halloween 2025, which makes Radiance the fifth set in under a year. Between the product, the events, and communities happy to teach you, you won’t be left hanging.

The Decks I’m Building

via VICE

Surprise, surprise. I’m building around Seraphine, Not Alone, the Champion Unit I haven’t pulled yet… if you land the alt art (138a/167), I’d love to trade for it! PLEASE!

I’m also building an Orianna deck, and with Riot’s new Legend effect letting equipment become Units, I think it’ll be a powerful and fun one, especially with “The Ball” gear card.

Alternatives to the Radiance Booster Display You Might Also Like

Looking to get started with Riftbound, or just add to your deck? Here are some readily available ways to do so:

You May Be Wondering…

How Do I Try Radiance Before It Launches?

via VICE

Pre-Rift events run October 16 to 22 at local game stores. Find one through playriftbound.com and sign up with your Riot account. You’ll get a kit with a mini-deck built around one of the nine new Legends, five Radiance boosters, and a promo card, and Riot says attendees can also pick up a Heimerdinger, Academy Instructor promo while supplies last. Entry fees vary by store. I’m going to my first one on Sunday, and I can’t wait.

What Are the Odds of Pulling the Ultimate Rare?

Slim. Riot says an Ultimate Rare shows up in about 0.025% of Radiance packs across the print run, with no guarantee in any pack, box, or case. That’s tougher than the first one, Baron Nashor in Unleashed, which landed around 0.1%. Treat it like a lottery ticket and buy packs for cards you’ll actually play.

My Final Verdict

via VICE

Unleashed pulled me in, Vendetta sealed the deal, and Radiance… well, it’s easily the set that’s going to keep me playing. If you love pop music, Seraphine, gorgeous art, or you’ve faded off from TCGs before, you’ll love this. It isn’t for anyone only chasing the Ultimate Rare. These cards are meant to be played. Give it a go by joining a Pre-Rift event or trying out a pre-built Showdown Deck, then go all in.