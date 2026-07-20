The Folding Fat Tire Ebike is Under $600 Right Now, and Its Safety Certified

Finding a cheap ebike isn’t all that easy. I’d know. I’ve been reviewing them professionally for over six years. In that span they’ve evolved to become both better built and more affordable, but a good ebike is still an expensive purchase.

My tires didn’t pop out of my head when I spotted this Roadvo Fat Tire Ebike for $595; that’s $65 below its retail price. Not until I saw that it had the proper voluntary safety certifications for its battery and electronics. Too many sub-$1,000 ebikes lack this certification that guarantees an ebike is safe to charge without causing fires.

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Looking for the cream of the crop models? Check out our guide to the Best Ebikes. Those I’ve tested, and it’s a long, long list. Some are affordable, although none are cheap, if you get my drift.

a safety-certified, cheap ebike

The Roadvo is a class 1 ebike (here’s what ebike classes mean). The gist is that the 750W continuous power (1500W peak power) electric motor will provide assistance up until 20 MPH. After that, you’re on your own if you want to go faster. That’s plenty fast, though. In my experience an analog, non-electric bike tends to top out at 12-14 MPH if you’re just riding along and not trying to race.

Roadvo says you can expect up to 50 miles of range, which is respectable for an ebike. Like any ebike, that varies widely based on your weight, how fast you go, and what kind of terrain you’re biking over. A hilly city will be more unkind to your range than a flat one. At 77 pounds the Roadvo is about average for a fat tire ebike. Most ebikes, even the expensive ones, are about 60-65 pounds, and the big 20″ by 4″ fat tires and dual, front and rear suspension add some pounds to the Roadvo. And it folds, which always adds some weight.

Amazon, curiously, says that it can’t ship the Roadvo to certain addresses. It’s not because of my first assumption, that it lacked the necessary but voluntary safety certifications to be sold in certain states. The Roadvo is UL 2849 and UL2271 certified, which means that it’s been tested to ensure that its electronics aren’t wonky, sketchy components that’ll catch fire under normal use.

Rather, it seems that Amazon’s objection is the size and weight of the ebike, at least when it comes to delivering to my New York City apartment. Three other VICE writers who don’t cram themselves into apartment buildings, from Los Angeles to New Jersey, have no such restriction on shipping from Amazon. Go figure. Your mileage may vary, depending upon where you’re located. If Amazon won’t ship the Roadvo to you, don’t sweat. I’ve got a selection of cheap ebikes below from Amazon and Walmart that may work for you. And don’t forget to check out our guide to the Best Ebikes.

amazon won’t ship it to your state? check these ebikes out instead.

You know the name. Did you know Huffy also makes ebikes? I’ve ridden the Buzz Drone, which is an ebike brand owned by Huffy, but not the Huffy Vertis Mountain Ebike. Still, it’s a familiar brand name, which is rare at this end of the ebike market, so you know that it’s not going to up and vanish when it comes time to call support or get spare parts in the future.

Hey, speak of the devil. Huffy’s sub-brand Buzz is also selling the $600 Buzz Cerana. It’s a class 1 ebike that tops out at 20 MPH and can, by Buzz’s telling, run for up to 40 miles on a charge. That’s not bad for a budget ebike. It comes with a front busket and headlight for those late-night runs to the beer store.

Here’s a brand I see often, even though I haven’t gotten to test any out in person. But a recognizable brand at this price point is a rarity. The Gotrax R1 folding ebike has similar specs to the others: a 20MPH top speed and a range of about 40 miles.