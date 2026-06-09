The Roborock Q10 S5+ Robot Vacuum With Mop Is Only $279 (Down From $550)

I did a deep dive recently into why spring cleaning is a thing. Why spring? Turns out that it’s because in ye olden days people burned coal and wood during the winter, and houses’ drafty construction meant a bunch of soot would settle all over the interior of the house. Then when spring arrived and the stoves quieted down, people who clean their rank, nasty homes as soon as it made sense.

So make a robot vacuum do it for you. Lord knows the pioneers and newsies and organ grinders and all those other old-timey people would’ve if they could’ve. More specifically, make the Roborock Q10 S5+ Robot Vacuum do it for you, since it’s juuust almost half off. Seriously, its $550 retail price has taken a nose dive, all the way down to $280.

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a more-than-worthy roomba alternative

Roborock has taken a serious shine off iRobot’s Roomba line. Roomba may still be brand-name shorthand for a robot vacuum, in the vein as Coca-Cola, Uber, Kleenex, and Netflix, but over these last few post-Covid-lockdown (notice I didn’t say we’re post-Covid) I’ve seen Roborocks nab the top spot in robot vacuum shootouts.

This Roborock Q10 S5+ comes with a base station that functions like its own mini trash bin. When the robot vacuum’s on-board trash bin is full, it’ll automatically navigate back to its base station, dock, and then offload its garbage so that it can resume vacuuming, now empty.

The bin holds 2.7 liters of garbage before you have to empty it yourself, so it’s about the size of a typical bathroom trash can. Roborock says that’s enough to last 70 days of cleaning, which I’d call optimistic. Roborock clearly hasn’t stepped foot inside my apartment. Still, it’s more than enough to do a few whole-house runs on its own without you needing to attend to it at all.

other robot vacuums worth looking at

What would a list be without the inclusion of one of iRobot’s Roombas, which practically gave the product category its household recognition. The Roomba 105 came out in 2025, and as iRobot’s most affordable model, it’s even more affordable right now at $200 off. Like the Roborock Q10 S5+, it has a base that functions as a trash bin to keep the Roomba 105 truckin’ until it’s done with your home’s whole floor, a neat feature for a budget model.

Eufy is another one of those brands, like Roborock, that came from behind to grab huge chunks of market share and consumer attention from Roomba. The Eufy C10 has a low and wide base station so that you can tuck it underneath a piece of furniture where it’s out of the way, but it still manages to pack 3 liters of trash into its base station’s bin.

You know Ninja. They make those food processors, blenders, and air fryers that your friends proudly display on their kitchen countertops. They also make vacuums under the Shark brand. The Shark Matrix Clean uses air blasts to work dust and debris out of room corners where that junk congregates and where it’s hard for vacuums to reach. Some robovacs use brushes, but the air puffs are an inventive feature.