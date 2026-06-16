Qrevo S5C Robot Vacuum and Mop Deal: Save $350 For a Limited Time

No, I don’t know exactly how to say it. Qrevo… Kree-vo? Krev-o? I don’t know, so I’m going to call it Kevin. Robot vacuums have gotten awfully fancy since the mid-2010s, when a Chinese knock-off (gifted to me at Christmas) would stumble around my apartment like a drunk coming home at 3 a.m. It was hard to hate the dumb little thing, but it sucked at sucking.

It’d repeatedly bounce off walls and couch legs, and it left a strip of fine-grained dirt and dust all along the baseboards where the walls met the floors. RIP, Dusty. You weren’t very good, but you’re missed. The Roborock Qrevo S5V is worlds more intelligent and capable, and if you’re quick enough you won’t even have to pay the typical $900 entry fee to take it home. Kevin is on sale for $550, even though we’re a week away from the start of Prime Day 2026.

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other robot vacuums worth looking at

There’s a cheaper option for a robot vacuum that also does the mopping. We wrote up this deal on the Roborock Q10 S5+, and it’s still on sale for $280. That’s half off its normal retail price, my friend.

Every list of robot vacuums needs a Roomba. They may be bumping elbows with a lot of competition these days, but iRobot’s Roomba line of robot vacuums is still the first one lots of people think about when they hear robo-vac. The Roomba 105 is iRobot’s most affordable Roomba, and it’s on a sale ($200 off) almost as good as the Roborock Qrevo’s.

Just in the past week, the Eufy C10 robot vacuum has shaved another $60 off its already low sale price. Now it’s going for $220. Its low, wide base station makes it easy to tuck beneath a piece of couch or other piece of furniture where it’s out of the way.