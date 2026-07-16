These Robot Pool Vacuums and Pool Cleaners Are on Super Sale Right Now

It’s my personal belief that all pool-cleaning robots should be vaguely humanoid and have to wear swim trunks, but what do I know? Could be that the world just isn’t ready for C-3PO in board shorts whining as he scoops leaves off the top of a pool with one of those big, long-handeled nets.

Until that terrifying day comes, our robotic pool cleaners will look a lot more pedestrian, despite the good job they do. But at least they’ll complain less.

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top-selling pool vacuums on sale

The Wybot Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum will run for three hours on a charge, and it’ll clean pools up to 1614 square feet and up to 9.8 feet deep. Don’t worry about the walls. It can climb those with its 65W motors and four-wheel drive.

Like any good pool vacuum that’ll one day help to conquer the human race, the Wybot C2 Vision AI Camera Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum can climb walls. It’ll clean pools up to 2,150 square feet, which is pretty damn big. The Wybot C2’s big draw is its AI-powered camera that lets it see and learn from obstacles and debris patterns particular to your pool.

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The Wybot A1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner is for above-ground pools. You may think, “What’s the difference?” Above-ground pools are usually shallower, and so the robots that clean them don’t quite need the climbing power of in-ground pool cleaners like the above Wybot. The A1 lacks that one’s four-wheel drive, but it’s also a fraction of the cost.

Under $100 is about as cheap as it gets when it comes to buying a device that’ll let you kick your feet up and enjoy a beer or lemonade while a robot does all the hard work. The Wybot Winny Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner is also an above-ground pool cleaner, and it’ll only cover pools of up to 645 square feet. But if you don’t have a monster pool, why pay a bundle for a huge machine that you don’t need? Save money, and buy the Winny.

what’s the difference between a pool cleaner or pool vacuum?

Yeah, it’s confusing, because a vacuum would be a cleaner, but a cleaner wouldn’t necessarily be a vacuum, right? Just like how every square is a rectangle, but not every rectangle is a square.

Pool vacuums are pool cleaners that rely upon a suction-based system to gobble up debris. Pool cleaner is the broader term, and a pool cleaner may just use a scrubber rather than a more expensive, complicated suction-based cleaning mechanism. Generally a vacuum will be more effective because it’ll suck up the bits of debris and filth that may otherwise get scrubbed clean but drift away through the water.