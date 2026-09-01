The U.S. Just Banned Some Robot Vacuums. Here Are the Ones You Can Still Buy

Oh, Skynet. This is the path you’ve chosen, really? Robovacs? If you were a kid who grew up in the ’80s or ’90s, you made jokes (or had nightmares) about the villain of the Terminator film series that debuted in 1984. The seemingly benign network intelligence, able to possess advanced robot bodies across the globe, rapidly grows so smart that it decides humanity stands in its way.

Now, per the FCC, the United States Government is nipping this eventuality in the bud by banning the things outright under their Secure Networks Act. Seriously. According the FCC, these innocuous-seeming devices gather sensitive data and connect over ordinary networks, leaving them open to hackers and other run-of-the-mill security threats.

Videos by VICE

So custodians, janitors, maids, housekeeping staff, and stay-at-home dads can sigh a breath of relief—at least the robots aren’t coming for your jobs, yet.

THe most self-aware Robot Vacuums You can still buy

The good news for consumers, though, is that you can still shop the existing inventory. Per the FCC: “This update to the Covered List does not prohibit the import, sale, or use of any existing models of advanced robotic device and power inverters the FCC previously authorized.” So snap one up while you still can!

The iRobot Roomba line of home robot vacuums have been on the market for over 20 years, and so we’re about 20 years after the first Skynet jokes about them appeared. But it’s only in the last few years that robovacs have begun to truly impress me with some standout features.

None of these robovacs are actually even close to sentience or self-awareness, but it’s fun to dream… Or to nightmare, if that were a verb.

Eufy Omni c28 (Dries its own Mop)

Eufy Omni C28 Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo – credit: anker

The Eufy Omni C28 isn’t the only robot vacuum to have a built-in wet mop to its vacuum-cleaner base, but it is one of few mid-priced ones to have a hot-air drying mop pad, which can dry out a wet mop after use so that it doesn’t mildew and stink.

Eufy Omni S2 Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo (Won’t Mop Your Carpet)

Eufy Omni S2 Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo – credit: anker

The Eufy Omni S2 uses a lifting-and-rotating system to lift the mop pads automatically when the robot detects that it’s moving over carpet, preventing it from dragging a wet mop across your rug when it’s vacuuming.

Dreame Matrix10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop (Has a Robotic Arm, ‘Nuff Said)

Dreame Matrix10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop – credit: dreame

You’ve got to give a hand to the Dreame Matrix10 Pro. How many other robovacs have a robotic arm that can stretch into corners and hard-to-reach places to clean them?

Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum and Mop (Powerful suction)

Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum and Mop – credit: Dreame

The Dreame X60 Max Ultra is a high-end robot vacuum that, well, sucks. It’s sucks a lot. When it comes to vacuums, that’s a good thing, as it has 35,000 Pa of suction power. If you don’t speak vacuum, that means it has very powerful suction.

Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal RV3020XE Robot Vacuum (hAs UV Vision)

Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal RV3020XE Robot Vacuum – Credit: shark

The standout feature on the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal RV3020XE is that it emits an ultraviolet (UV) light to confirm dirty spots it’s missed so that it can return to give them another pass.

tp-link tapo rv50 pro omni (Affordable)

Tapo/TP-Link RV50 Pro Omni robot vacuum – credit: TP-lInk

The TP-Link Tapo RV50 Pro Omni doesn’t so much as offer more than mid-to-high-range robot vacuums. It has the same dock with auto-emptying feature to lengthen the runtime between having to empty the trash bin, as well as mop washing, but it undercuts the competition by offering these features for less money.

ecovacs Deebot T90 Pro Omni (all-around pick)

ecovacs Deebot T90 Pro Omni – credit: ecovacs

An excellent all-rounder, the Ecovacs Deebot T90 Pro Omni has 30,000 Pa of strong suction, a self-washing roller, and mop lift to avoid wetting rugs and carpet when passing over them, and for a mid-range price.