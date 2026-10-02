This Laser-Equipped Robot Vacuum is Already Almost Half Off for October Prime Day

We’re about as far away from spring cleaning as possible, so if your place looks like a goddamn pigsty, like mine, then it’s time to clean up. Or better yet, make the robots clean up. They want all the jobs? Fine, they start with the crappy ones nobody wants. Make ’em clean up after you. Even though Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days (you know, October Prime Day) runs from October 6–7 this year, you don’t have to wait to score a good deal on a robot vacuum.

ready, aim, clean!

Too often a robot vacuum leaves uncleaned spots because, well, it’s just a dumb robot. It can’t see its screw-ups as clearly as we see our own (the true human condition, maybe).

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The Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal RV3020XE has a trick up its sleeve. It uses UV lasers to find and detect dirty spots so it can go back over them and clean them, and it’s down on a hell of a deal at $750, considering its $1,300 retail price. Of all the robot vacuums I’ve seen on sale ahead of Prime Day, this is the biggest one by a fair chunk.

more robot vacuums on early prime day deals

The Eufy Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo has a secret trick. All right, fine. It’s not that secret because it’s right there in the name. It’s a vacuum that also wet mops. But hey, it’ll also lift its wet mop when it detects that it’s passing over carpet. That keeps your carpets from getting soaked with dirty floor water from a wet mop dragging across them. The Eufy is down to $1,400 from its usual $1,600.

Rather than one killer feature, the Ecovacs Deebot T90 Pro Omni packages together a few features commonly seen on pricier robot vacuums—30,000 Pa of strong suction, a self-washing roller, and mop lift that keeps it from dragging a wet mop over carpets—into a mid-priced robot vacuum. This deal chops $300 off its $800 price, making it just $499.

The Dreame Matrix10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop retails for $1,500, but for Prime Day it’s down to $1,250. Still pricey, but $250 off isn’t nothing. But proving that it might have Star Wars sidekick potential, the Matrix10 has a robotic arm that can pop up from the top in order to clean tough-to-reach areas or move obstacles in its way.

Having handled one in the flesh, it’s a funky robovac. The base station includes a dust bin that Dreame says doesn’t need to be emptied for 100 days at a time, although I’d say that varies drastically on how dirty your home is, how much of an area the Matrix10 is cleaning, and how often you run it, so take that figure with a grain of salt. Whatever the true number in practice, it’s a big, ol’ bin and you won’t have to handle it but for a handful of times each year.