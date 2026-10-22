Roku Heads Upmarket With Its Newest 4K TV

Roku has always been the partner of budget to mid-range smart TVs when included as the TV’s native streaming platform. Think TCL, and of course Roku’s own range of TVs. But Roku has never reached upmarket to poke at the Samsungs, LGs, and Sonys that dominate the $1.5k range. Starting today, Roku crosses that threshold with the Pro Series LX OLED 65″ 4K TV for $1,600. It’s an Amazon exclusive, so you won’t see it at any other retailer anytime soon.

Roku’s new entry into mid-range tvs

The Pro Series LX one-ups the Roku Pro Series that’d previously been Roku’s top-range TV. Both have OLED 4K displays that support the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ ultra-high-definition formats, but the LX adds a 144Hz variable refresh rate, rather than the regular Pro’s 120Hz VRR) and a rechargeable remote that doesn’t require batteries.

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Roku says it has a brighter display than the plain Pro model, but it doesn’t give a specific figure. Brighter displays are useful for seeing the screen clearly in brightly lit rooms, particularly those with lots of sunlight, especially if it falls on the TV directly.

The two TVs are available in two versions: a 55″ for $1,300 and a 65″ for $1,600. It’s no secret around the VICE office that I’m a fan of Roku’s streaming platform. The platform’s whimsy, intuitive navigation, and excellent remote are reasons why I named the Roku Ultra 4K as the overall best 4k in my guide to the best 4K streaming devices. You get that same user interface and remote in Roku’s new TV.

other good mid-range 4K TVs

TCL has been a favorite of mine since its 4K TVs debuted in the US in 2017. They combine above-average performance at a reasonable price, and I’ve personally experienced their long-lasting reliability ever since. The TCL QM8L 4K TV is the 2026 model. It uses Google TV instead of Roku, a lamentable shift by TCL over recent years.

The Hisense U7 Mini-LED 4K TV, another new-for-2026 TV, has a 160 Hz native refresh rate, and its Mini-LED display is, by nature of the technology, capable of higher brightness than the OLED displays common to TVs in this price range. The viewing angle isn’t quite as wide, though, so if your couch or chairs are far to the side of the TV, you’ll probably be better off with an OLED TV.

The LG C6 4K TV and the Roku Pro Series LX are reasonably matched. The LG has a 165 Hz refresh rate, which will please the gamers, but the Roku has support for HDR10+, one more ultra-high-definition format than the LG.