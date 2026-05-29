Horny BookTok Girls Are Buying Medieval-Inspired Sex Toys

TikTok has popularized countless trends… and BookTok? Those girls are driving a million dollar romantasy market full of fantasy dildos and thriving book sales. You’re probably wondering, “How TF did we get here?” Valid question, considering sex is technically still taboo. How did we get to… dragon dildos?

Well, have you ever watched a new series or read a new book, grown obsessed, and realized it’s become your entire personality? That’s exactly what’s happening here – but with a few kinky twists. Take dragon dildos, for example. When it comes to dragon dildos and things of the like, you can thank Teratophilia, a kink that involves sexual attraction to monsters, characters from horror films, demons, and generally anything society would consider grotesque.

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But the rise of dragon dildos’ popularity in recent years is directly correlated to Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros. The book follows the main character, Violet Sorrengail, as she is sent to dragon-riding school. Only problem, she’s tiny as fuck and people tend to die before even graduating the course.

In the book, Wyverns are mystical creatures that fuck everyone over. Creature Feature Toys plays into that with their marketing and writes that its veiny Bastien dildo is waiting for you as the Wyvern “invites you into his castle, luring you closer to become his treasure of the dungeon. This toy has a gentle taper, leading to a bumpy texture on the top half of the shaft. Past the barbs, the shaft has pleasant veins guiding you to the base. Control the intensity of the texture by changing the firmness.”

Why not get fucked by a Wyvern?

Other books sparked the rise of medieval and ornate wand vibrators, tentacle toys, and more. All peddled by the most innocent-looking readers on TikTok. These books are so captivating because they feature slow-burning romances, stolen glances, and everything we love about… sex and love.

Tentacle toys and dragon dildos may seem quite overt, but it’s actually the perfect avenue for romantasy BookTok to get their teratophilia kink off. Countless platforms offer fantasy toys from the mainstream Lovehoney to niche brands like Monsta Toys. Companies like Bad Dragon and Creature Feature Toys allow you to create custom… orifices. From vibration to suction, the tech here is rather evolved.

At the top of 2025, Lovehoney predicted that “The craze over the genre of romantasy will continue to grow, with the Castlecore trend set to bolster its popularity.” You know the fantasy trend that feels grand and medieval. According to the brand, that romantasy interest is reflected in its numbers. “Alongside this, there has been a huge increase in the want for monster and fantasy dildos, reflected in sales and searches.”

Jenna Brightwell, a dating and relationship expert at Monsta Toys, shared insights that, “Romantasy has exploded in popularity over the past year, with searches for the genre up 181% in the US.”

According to Brightwell, “The romantasy boom reflects something deeper about what people are looking for in relationships and emotional connection. The characters offer an escape, but also embody qualities that readers value: loyalty, emotional intelligence, respect for boundaries, and the ability to be vulnerable. From Rhysand’s consent-focused romance to Gilbert’s patient devotion, these traits resonate because they represent what a lot of people are looking for in real-life partners.”

Bottom line

Romantasy isn’t all fantasy… the girls are fucking. Rather hardcore, too. From tentacles to dragon dicks and other sex toy styles you’ve genuinely never seen before, TikTok’s romantasy love has major brands like Lovehoney reporting increases in sales. It may look new to you, but the girls on TikTok have long been enjoying their kinks (and somehow making it past censorship now that we think about it). Monsta Toys’ expert, Jenna Brightwell, says fantasy is exactly that — fantasy. If you “can’t” get your hands on a monster IRL, a body-safe dragon dildo should do the trick.