Rosalía’s LUX TOUR is Coming to North America Soon. It’s Not Too Late to Get Tickets

Rosalía‘s LUX TOUR 2026 is set to kick off its North American leg this month.

The Spanish-language pop singer’s extravagant five-act performance is due to make its North American debut on June 4 at Miami’s Kaseya Center. Stops to follow include Orlando, Florida; Boston, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario; two nights in New York City; Chicago; Houston, Texas; Las Vegas; two nights in Los Angeles; San Diego; and Oakland, California.

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View the full list of North American tour dates and find out how to get tickets below.

The tour has already wrapped its European run, which was met by fans with great acclaim. Check out video from the LUX TOUR and the LUX TOUR setlist below.

ROsalía Lux Tour 2026: How to Get TIckets

Even though the shows sold out ages ago, you can still find tickets to Rosalía’s LUX TOUR on the secondary ticketing market.

For example, StubHub has a wide variety of seats available for Rosalía’s upcoming North American tour dates. Right now, I’m seeing tickets for as low as $300, as well as a wide range of seats going up from there.

All StubHub orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

You can also get Rosalía tickets through Ticketmaster’s verified resale program. These are tickets that earlier buyers are letting go for whatever reason, and they’re guaranteed to be legit because they’re direct through the Ticketmaster platform.

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06/04 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

06/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

06/08 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

06/11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/13 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/17 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/20 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/23 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

06/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

06/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

07/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

07/03 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

07/06 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Rosalía Lux Tour setlist

Overture

Act 1

Sexo, violencia y llantas (Live debut)

Reliquia

Porcelana (Live debut)

Divinize (Live debut)

Mío Cristo piange diamanti (Live debut)

Act 2

Berghain

SAOKO

LA FAMA

LA COMBI VERSACE

De Madrugá (Extended outro)

Act 3

El redentor

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli cover)

La perla

Sauvignon Blanc (Live debut)

La Yugular (Live debut)

Act 4

Dios es un stalker (Live debut)

Memoria

La Rumba del Perdón (Live debut)

CUUUUuuuuuute

Act 5

LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE

BIZOCHITO

DESPECHÁ

Novia Robot (Live debut)

Focu ‘ranni (Live debut)

Magnolias (Live debut)