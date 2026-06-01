Rosalía’s LUX TOUR is Coming to North America Soon. It’s Not Too Late to Get Tickets

Rosalía‘s LUX TOUR 2026 is set to kick off its North American leg this month.
The Spanish-language pop singer’s extravagant five-act performance is due to make its North American debut on June 4 at Miami’s Kaseya Center. Stops to follow include Orlando, Florida; Boston, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario; two nights in New York City; Chicago; Houston, Texas; Las Vegas; two nights in Los Angeles; San Diego; and Oakland, California.
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View the full list of North American tour dates and find out how to get tickets below.
The tour has already wrapped its European run, which was met by fans with great acclaim. Check out video from the LUX TOUR and the LUX TOUR setlist below.
ROsalía Lux Tour 2026: How to Get TIckets
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Even though the shows sold out ages ago, you can still find tickets to Rosalía’s LUX TOUR on the secondary ticketing market.
For example, StubHub has a wide variety of seats available for Rosalía’s upcoming North American tour dates. Right now, I’m seeing tickets for as low as $300, as well as a wide range of seats going up from there.
All StubHub orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
You can also get Rosalía tickets through Ticketmaster’s verified resale program. These are tickets that earlier buyers are letting go for whatever reason, and they’re guaranteed to be legit because they’re direct through the Ticketmaster platform.
Rosalía 2026 North American Tour Dates
06/04 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/08 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/13 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/17 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/20 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/23 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
07/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
07/03 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
07/06 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
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Rosalía Lux Tour setlist
Overture
Act 1
Sexo, violencia y llantas (Live debut)
Reliquia
Porcelana (Live debut)
Divinize (Live debut)
Mío Cristo piange diamanti (Live debut)
Act 2
Berghain
SAOKO
LA FAMA
LA COMBI VERSACE
De Madrugá (Extended outro)
Act 3
El redentor
Can’t Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli cover)
La perla
Sauvignon Blanc (Live debut)
La Yugular (Live debut)
Act 4
Dios es un stalker (Live debut)
Memoria
La Rumba del Perdón (Live debut)
CUUUUuuuuuute
Act 5
LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE
BIZOCHITO
DESPECHÁ
Novia Robot (Live debut)
Focu ‘ranni (Live debut)
Magnolias (Live debut)