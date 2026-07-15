Save $42 on This Rove Dash Cam That Records What’s In Front of Your Car (And Behind It)

People are nuts on the road. I love to drive, but people are nuts. I still remember the time I was waiting at a stoplight behind an old Buick, and when the light turned green the driver threw the car into reverse—accidentally, I presume—and rammed the front of my Jeep. For a brief few moments, I just assumed I was screwed. This was the pre-dashcam days.

Luckily for me, the driver was a piece of shit and just drove off. If she’d have called the cops and insurance, convention would’ve just assumed that I’d rear-ended her. But if I’d have had a dashcam I wouldn’t have been worried at all. Dashcams have become much more affordable, compact, widespread, and of better quality since then. You no longer have to wire your car up as if it were a prop in a Speed sequel, nor spend much more than a Benjamin. You can snag the Rove R2-4K Dual Dash Cam for $108, down from $150, and get a 4K dashcam that’ll continuously watch and record everything that goes on beyond your front and rear bumpers.

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A watchful eye to cover your ass

Sony supplies the image sensors used in the majority of dashcams on the market today. It’s no different with the Rove R2-4K. The Sony Starvis 2 IMX675 image sensor is an industry standard, so despite the low price of the Rove you’re not taking your chances with a mystery sensor of unknown image quality.

The Rove’s front camera can record in 4K at 30 frames per second (fps) in a wide 150-degree view, and the rear camera records in 1080p, also at 30 fps but in a slightly less wide 140 degrees. Both are considered wide-angle lenses. You’re not shooting an art film; capturing as big of a view as possible is more important than making sure there’s no distortion at all.

more dashcams worth a look

Like the Rove R2-4K (and a lot of dashcams), the Redtiger 4K Dual Dash Cam uses the Sony Starvis 2 image sensor, as well. It also records 4K video through its front-facing camera and 1080p video through its rear-facing camera. The most notable difference is that while the rear camera sees the same 140-degree-angle review as the Rove, the Redtiger’s front camera is wider at 170 degrees and captures a slightly bigger view of the road in front of you.

The 70mai A810 Lite 4K Dual Dash Cam is even cheaper than the Rove R2-4K right now on a 40%-off deal. Like the Rove it records 4K up front and 1080p in the rear. The major difference is the 70mai A810 (specifically, the Lite version) uses a GalaxyCore image sensor, rather than the industry-standard Sony Starvis.

What separates the Vantrue New N4S 3 Channel Dash Cam from the other dash cams on this list is that it all comes as one unit to mount to your dashboard or against the inside of your windshield. If you don’t want to mess with mounting a separate rear-facing camera, if you drive a convertible, or if you want a view of your rear passengers, this is the dashcam for you.