Rush Just Announced a Residency at Sphere Las Vegas. Here’s How to Get the Best Tickets

Rush has just announced a residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere at the Venetian.

The run, dubbed “Elevate From the Norm,” is slated for May 21, 23, 26, 28, & 30, 2027.

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The announcement comes as the seminal prog-rock band’s “Fifty Something” reunion tour has been well underway. The current lineup of Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Anika Nilles, and Loren Gold will perform 2112 and Moving Pictures in their entireties along with other favorites from the band’s extensive catalog.

Bandleader/bassist/frontman Geddy Lee teased details of the Sphere production in a press release, saying “We are presently working hard to expand our touring concepts and concoct some new madness to suit this incredible venue and musically perform the kind of show we’ve been doing in some of our ‘one off’ cities. Meaning playing all of 2112 and all of Moving Pictures along with an array of other songs. We are so effin’ excited to make use of this incredible opportunity to please our fans both visually and viscerally- from wherever they might fly in from. Gonna be so much fun!!”

How to get tickets to Rush’s SPhere LAs VEgas REsidency

Artist presale for Rush’s “Elevate From the Norm” Sphere shows will begin Wednesday, November 11 at 10 AM PT at Ticketmaster.

A VIP and travel package presale for Rush Backstage and Rush newsletter subscribers will be available starting Friday, November 6 at 10 AM PT. A two-hour early access window will be available. Packages include premium seating, exclusive merchandise, hotel accommodations, and select meet-and-greet opportunities with founding members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson.

Finally, general onsale will begin Friday, November 13 at 10 AM PT via Ticketmaster.

You can also find the best tickets to Rush’s “Elevate From the Norm Sphere Residency and “Fifty Something” tour dates on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

View the complete list of Rush tour dates below.

JUST ANNOUNCED: RUSH “Elevate From The Norm” live residency at Sphere on May 21, 23, 26, 28, & 30, 2027!



*Register now* for Artist Presale at https://t.co/KopdVBdJG8. Artist Presale begins Wed, Nov 11 at 10am PT.



VIP/Travel packages are available beginning Fri, Nov 6 at 12pm… pic.twitter.com/BS2yet3IjR — Sphere (@SphereVegas) November 5, 2026

05/21, 2027 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

05/23, 2027 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

05/26, 2027 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

05/28, 2027 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

05/30, 2027 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere