I Swapped My Second Cup of Coffee for RYZE Mushroom Coffee. Did It Actually Cut the Jitters?

I’ve written before about how the whole functional mushroom boom snuck its way into my life. What I glossed over at the time is which brand made its way into my regular routing. It was RYZE Mushroom Coffee, the instant blend of organic Arabica, six adaptogenic mushrooms, and MCT oil that’s become the best-selling name in a category now pulling a combined $1 billion a year. RYZE alone has expanded into nearly 2,000 Target stores after reportedly pulling nine figures in online sales in a single year.

Consumers speak with their wallets, and that was a good enough review for me to check it out initially in an attempt to better my mornings.

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I drink a mug most mornings before moving on to a normal cup of coffee, mostly because it noticeably cut down on the jittery, over-caffeinated feeling I used to get from stacking multiple cups of the real thing. That’s not nothing. But “it works for me” and “it’s worth your money” are different claims, so I dug deeper into what’s actually in the blend, what the mushrooms are supposed to do, and where RYZE holds up in terms of a functional mushroom coffee from the perspective of someone who has had a life-long aversion to mushrooms (in any shape or form).

RYZE Won’t Replace Your Coffee. It’ll Replace Your Second Cup.

RYZE isn’t trying to out-caffeinate regular coffee, and that’s on purpose. At 48 mg of caffeine per serving, it’s roughly half of what a normal cup pours, with six mushrooms, including cordyceps, lion’s mane, reishi, shiitake, turkey tail, and king trumpet, all doing the work caffeine usually handles alone. The upside is a steadier, less jittery lift. The tradeoff, though, is that it won’t replace your 6 a.m. double-shot on its own. It’s what I consider to be the bridge between “I need to be a person today” and “I need to be a functional person all day.”

The Good, the Bad, and the Weird

The Good

Roughly half the caffeine of a normal cup, with noticeably fewer jitters

Dissolves instantly in hot or cold water without needing any special equipment

USDA Organic, vegan, gluten-free, 2,000 mg of full-spectrum mushrooms per serving

30-day money-back guarantee if it’s not for you

The Bad

Priced like a supplement, not like instant coffee, and it adds up fast on subscription

48 mg of caffeine means it won’t cut it if you need more of a jolt

Taste is subjective, ranging from “smooth and nutty” to “earthy” to “instant coffee with something else going on”

The Weird

One scoop is all I need, though two scoops is also fine—but that can also double the monthly cost

Counterfeit listings are common enough on Amazon and eBay that the brand has publicly warned shoppers to buy direct or from verified retailers only

How I Tested RYZE Mushroom Coffee

New Year’s Day 2026, I went all in. Liver support, potential alcohol alternatives, and mushroom coffee. The mushroom coffee habit—RYZE, specifically—has been the most consistent thing that’s stuck through September.

So, this review is built on regular, ongoing use, not a single free sample photographed for a listicle. My routine consists of one mug of the medium roast most mornings, mixed with a tablespoon in 8 to 10 ounces of hot water, and then filling up my cup with a little more hot water to warm up whatever’s left after 20-or-so minutes. About an hour later is when I brew myself a normal cup of coffee… maybe a double, depending on the day.

I initially paid attention to three things:

How it tastes without dressing it up

If the “fewer jitters” claim held against my normal coffee intake

How it behaved mixed into different bases

I didn’t run bloodwork or anything, but I did cross-check RYZE’s ingredient and caffeine claims against the label and outside reporting rather than taking the brand’s marketing copy at face value, especially given the brand’s walk-back of previous marketing claims.

What It’s Actually Like to Use RYZE Mushroom Coffee

So, how did RYZE hold up?

Taste

RYZE describes its own flavor as smooth and creamy with notes of nuttiness and chocolate, and that’s kind of accurate. It feels more like a mellow instant coffee than a mushroom drink, which is clearly the design goal.

It’s earthy, but not overly so. There’s not a dirty, forest-floor taste (or aftertaste), which is important to me as a mushroom-avoider. It certainly hasn’t made me like regular mushrooms any more, either, but I’ve had zero complaints drinking my mushrooms before 8 a.m.

Energy and Focus

The actual “functional” promise of calmer energy, sharper focus, and fewer jitters is the part that very much tracks with my experience. At 48 mg of caffeine, it’s not replacing a real jolt if you’re running on four hours of sleep. But paired with a normal cup afterward, the jitters I used to get from stacking straight coffee showed up noticeably less. I don’t get that “sick-to-my-stomach” or “gross” feeling after drinking it, either. It’s a lighter, and almost fresher feeling than I have with normal coffee.

That lines up with what the research on cordyceps, the mushroom doing most of the heavy lifting here, supports in terms of giving you modest (not miraculous) gains. It’s a solid wake-up solution without overdoing it.

Mixing It In

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It dissolves in about ten seconds of stirring, hot or cold, with no clumping or overly-gritty residue. That was very surprising to me! I had initially started mixing with my milk frother, but after that handy gadget bit the dust, I found that you literally just need a spoon. And I adore the wooden spoon that came with my initial order! One note, though, is that while I say there’s no “overly-gritty residue,” you will still want to stir it up before every sip. Some residue does make its way to the bottom of your mug to settle, but even after a quick stir, it’s not enough to negatively impact the mouthfeel or make you feel like you’re drinking dirt.

It also holds up fine in oat and regular milk if you want something closer to a latte, and also works with MCT oil powder (for those of us who do intermittent fasting). RYZE’s own recommendation is one to two scoops for full effect (depending on need and taste), but two scoops conveniently doubles a subscription’s monthly cost and isn’t something I’ve really bothered doing other than once or twice (it didn’t do much). One scoop, once a day, has been enough for me to notice a difference.

Other Mushroom Coffees You Might Also Like

RYZE isn’t the only name that showed up once mushroom coffee stopped being a niche health-store curiosity. Here are a few other options to consider:

The Stuff You’re Probably Wondering

Does RYZE Mushroom Coffee have less caffeine than regular coffee?

Yes, RYZE has about 48 mg of caffeine per serving, versus roughly 95+ mg in an average 8-ounce cup of brewed coffee. That’s the entire premise behind the “no jitters” pitch where less caffeine is offset by mushrooms like cordyceps that are associated with steadier energy, and less of a spike and crash.

Is it safe to drink every day?

For most healthy adults, yes. It’s USDA Organic and vegan, without the sketchier fillers found in cheaper knockoffs. That said, reishi specifically can interact with blood thinners and other medications, so it’s worth a quick check with a doctor before making it a daily habit if you’re pregnant, nursing, or managing a health condition. It’s the same standard advice that applies to any adaptogenic supplement.

My Final Verdict

It’s the first one I’ve tried, but RYZE earned its spot as a mushroom coffee I kept drinking, which I was just as surprised about as the picky 6-year-old mushroom-hating kid inside of me was. It’s a solid pick for anyone who wants to dial back straight caffeine without giving up the ritual of a warm mug in the morning, especially if jitters are the problem you’re solving for.

It’s not the pick if you need a real jolt, or if you’re not willing to pay a premium for (arguably) better instant coffee. Try it as your first cup, not the only cup. That’s how I’ve been using it, and it’s the version of this whole mushroom thing that’s actually stuck with me.