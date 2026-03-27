Who Said TV Can’t Be Art? This Art Frame TV Is $1,000 Off

Springtime is the time to escape the indoors and head out into the beautiful outdoors. Or at least the backyard. Sensing the threat that good weather poses to the rein of the almighty television, the Deals Gods have bestowed cut-rate prices on a number of TVs for the Amazon Big Spring Sale, providing an enticing reason to tell the Great Outdoors to shove off and hole up in front of the boob tube all spring instead.

But hey, let’s class it up a bit, all right? A TV switched off is just a lot of wasted wall space. Samsung’s The Frame Pro transforms into a bold, beautiful 4K digital canvas for paintings and photographs whenever you’re not busy watching movies, shows, and documentaries.

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Explosions and Expressionism

Why choose between Edvard Munch and John McClane? You can display both on The Frame Pro. Being a TV first and foremost, The Frame Pro still boasts the latest screen technology in a Neo QLED panel that includes 4K resolution and HDR10+ format support. Keep in mind, though, that it doesn’t support Dolby Vision.

When it comes time to switch off the movies and TV shows, The Frame Pro’s trump card comes out. You can download beautiful digital images of paintings and photographs from the Samsung Art Store that display on your TV throughout your day.

It’s like having a window into an art gallery right on your living room wall. It costs $5 per month or $50 per year on an annual plan for unfettered access to the Art Store, but each month Samsung releases a small, curated selection of free images.

Sure, you could get The Frame Pro in 65 inches for $1,597 ($500 off), but it’s not much of a price bump to score the 75-inch The Frame Pro. It’s not often these two TVs are a mere $400 apart. Normally there’s a $1,000 surcharge for those extra 10 inches of screen real estate.

If your room is small, watching a 75-inch TV from the couch would feel like you’re in the front row at a movie theater. Consider a 65-inch or 55-inch The Frame. Everyone else, though, go big. Get the monster-sized 4K TV you always wanted while it’s a full grand off.