I’ve Had My Santa Cruz Shredder Grinder for Nearly a Decade, And It Still Shreds

A weed grinder has simple functions. It needs to break down flower evenly, twist without making you angry, collect kief, and not become useless after a year. My Santa Cruz Shredder aluminum 4-piece grinder has been doing that for over nine years.

I have the large size, and it’s still my daily driver. I still use it because it still works. The teeth are still sharp, the twist is still smooth, and the body still feels heavy-duty. It has survived years of flower, kief, occasional neglect, and enough cleaning cycles to prove that this wasn’t just an expensive grinder with good branding.

Videos by VICE

This review is on the 4-piece aluminum Santa Cruz Shredder grinder family. The small, medium, and large sizes all give you the same basic setup: a heavy-duty aluminum grinder with a grinding chamber, flower chamber, screen, and kief catcher. The small is the most travel-friendly, the medium is probably the safest everyday pick, and the large is the one I’ve personally used for almost a decade.

The size you pick depends on how and where you smoke, but the reason to buy the large version is the same across all three: it grinds smoothly, holds up for years, and gives you a separate place to collect kief instead of wasting it.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Sharp Takes

The Santa Cruz Shredder aluminum 4-piece grinder is expensive for a grinder, but mine has been in regular use for about nine years and still works like it should. For regular flower consumers, the Santa Cruz Shredder is worth the investment.

The teeth are still sharp, the twist is still smooth, and the kief catcher is more useful than it seems. You can sprinkle kief into a joint, top a bowl, or even press it into rosin at home if you have a personal rosin press.

Best for: Flower smokers who want a long-lasting 4-piece grinder

Flower smokers who want a long-lasting 4-piece grinder Not best for: People who want the cheapest or lightest grinder possible

People who want the cheapest or lightest grinder possible Best feature: Smooth grind with built-in kief collection, and multiple color options

Smooth grind with built-in kief collection, and multiple color options Biggest drawback: Heavier and more expensive than basic grinders

What Is the Santa Cruz Shredder Aluminum 4-Piece Grinder?

The Santa Cruz Shredder 4-piece grinder is what it sounds like: a metal weed grinder with four parts instead of two.

The top section grinds the flower, the middle catches the ground bud, the screen lets kief fall through over time, and the bottom chamber saves that kief for later—and that’s the part I appreciate more the longer I own it. It is very satisfying to open that last chamber and realize your grinder has been quietly collecting a bonus bowl-topper for you.

Santa Cruz Shredder makes this aluminum 4-piece grinder in small (1.5 in.), medium (over 2 in.) and large (almost 3 in.) in multiple colors. I have the large size in Purple and another one in Grey, which are great as a home grinder because there’s room to work and multiple bowls to pack. The small makes more sense if you want something travel-friendly, and the medium is probably the least complicated choice for most people.

The main thing is that all three sizes are doing the same job: grinding flower smoothly and collecting the kief nicely.

How I Tested the Santa Cruz Shredder

I tested the Santa Cruz Shredder in the least glamorous but most useful way: I used it constantly for years.

My grinder is the large aluminum 4-piece version. I’ve used it with dry flower, sticky flower, dense nugs, and fluffier, leafy buds. I paid attention to how smoothly it twists, whether the teeth stayed sharp, how evenly it breaks down flower, how much kief collects over time, and even if it became annoying to clean.

For this review, I’m looking at the full aluminum 4-piece grinder line—small, medium, and large—but my long-term testing is with the large. That’s the one I can speak to as a daily driver, and after nearly a decade, it still hasn’t given me a reason to replace it.

PHoto Credit: Maha Haq

What It’s Actually Like to Use

The Santa Cruz Shredder feels smooth in the way a grinder should feel smooth. You see the thin but durable rubber lining at the part that gets twisted. It’s smoothly grinding my flower without struggling like I have arthritis.

The teeth are still the part that impresses me most. Even after years of use, mine still feels sharp enough to break down flower cleanly instead of mashing it into uneven little chunks. This handles dense nugs well, and it doesn’t make sticky flower feel impossible unless you are really overloading it.

The grind itself is fluffy and usable. I like it for bowls, joints, and dry herb vaping because it doesn’t turn everything into powder. Some grinders feel like they either barely break flower apart or shred it into dust. The Santa Cruz Shredder lands in the middle: broken down enough to smoke evenly, but not so fine that it feels like weed confetti.

It also has a nice weight in the hand. The large especially feels substantial, which I like for home use. It makes the grinder feel sturdy and controlled. The tradeoff is that it’s not the lightest thing to carry around, which is why I would go smaller if I wanted one specifically for travel. But I still travel with my large one—it’s not that much bigger from the small size, anyway.

The kief catcher is the slow reward. You don’t get instant gratification from it, but over time it adds up. Every once in a while, you open the bottom chamber and realize your grinder has been saving you a little bonus stash. Just don’t forget to use it.

The triangle-shaped Scraper pick tool is extremely useful too. I would hate to lose one of these, but Santa Cruz Shredder offers replacement for those for under a dollar.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Cleaning and Maintenance

Even though my grinder has gone through several cleaning cycles at this point, I still don’t think I clean it as often as I probably should. Most people don’t clean their grinders ever. The Santa Cruz Shredder has held up for me anyway.

When it starts twisting less smoothly, that usually means there’s sticky buildup in the teeth or threading. When the kief stops collecting as much, the screen probably needs help. That’s when I’ll do an ISO soak, rinse it well, and let it fully dry.

One of the reasons I still like this grinder after nine years is that it doesn’t need to be babied. It gets sticky, I clean it, and it goes back to working like a new grinder instead of acting permanently ruined.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Which Santa Cruz Shredder Size Should You Get?

The small is the one I’d buy for travel. Santa Cruz Shredders have some weight to them, which I like at home, but the small makes more sense if you want something easier to throw in a bag.

The medium is probably the safest pick for most people. It gives you the same 4-piece setup and kief catcher without feeling too tiny or too oversized. If you just want one good grinder for regular use, medium is the least complicated answer.

The large is the one I have, and it is the best size if you grind a lot of flower. I like having more room to work, especially for bigger joints, multiple bowls, or smoking with other people. It’s not the most travel-friendly option, but it works as a home grinder.

Basically: small for travel, medium for most people, large for daily flower people.

Is the Santa Cruz Shredder Worth It?

The Santa Cruz Shredder is worth it if you smoke flower regularly and want a grinder you won’t have to replace anytime soon. It costs more than plenty of grinders that technically do the same job, but after using mine for over nine years, I don’t think of it as an overpriced weed accessory. I think of it as one of the few pieces of gear where spending more upfront is actually wise.

The grind is smooth, the teeth stay sharp, the kief catcher is useful, and the body still feels sturdy after years of use. I wouldn’t buy it if I only smoked occasionally or just needed the cheapest grinder possible. But for a daily driver, it’s easy to recommend.

A good grinder should disappear into your routine. It shouldn’t jam, dull, squeak, or make you mad before you even get to smoke. The Santa Cruz Shredder does what I want it to do, and after so long, that’s the best argument for buying one.