Sevendust and Theory of a Deadman Just Announced a Co-Headlining Tour

Sevendust and Theory of a Deadman have just announced the Dead/Seven Tour, a co-headlining 2026 North American run that will see the two alternative rock bands making 36 stops across the country this summer and fall.
The Dead/Seven Tour kicks off August 7 in Duluth, Minnesota. Subsequent stops include Omaha, Nebraska; Fargo, North Dakota; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; New Haven, Connecticut; Atlanta, Georgia; New Orleans, Louisiana; Houston, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Boise, Idaho; among many others. The tour wraps at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival on October 1.
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Return to Dust will be opening most dates, promising a dusty time for all, if nothing else. Read on to see the complete tour routing and find out how to get tickets below.
Sevendust and Theory of a Deadman 2026 Tour: How to get tickets
Artist presales for Sevendust and Theory of a Deadman begin Wednesday, May 6 at 10 AM local time. General onsale will begin Friday, May 8 at 10 AM on Ticketmaster.
You can also get tickets to the Dead/Seven Tour on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Sevendust and theory for a deadman Dead/seven Tour dates 2026
08/07 — Duluth, MN @ DECC Arena
08/08 — Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center
08/09 — Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater
08/11 — Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena
08/12 — Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center
08/14 — Aberdeen, SD @ Brown County Fair
08/15 — Morton, MN @ Jackpot Junction Casino *
08/16 — Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
08/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club
08/19 — Decatur, IL @ The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
08/21 — Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
08/22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
08/23 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
08/25 — Poughkeepsie, NY @ MJN Convention Center
08/27 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
08/28 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
08/29 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
09/04 — Anderson, SC @ Wendell’s Dippin Branch
09/05 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
09/06 — Dothan, AL @ The Plant
09/08 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
09/09 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
09/10 — San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
09/12 — Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street
09/13 — Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
09/15 — El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
09/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
09/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bel-Aire Backyard at Durango Casino & Resort
09/19 — Del Mar, CA @ The Sound at Del Mar
09/20 — Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
09/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex
09/23 — Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
09/25 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
09/26 — Umatilla, OR @ Rock The Locks Festival ^
09/28 — Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry
09/29 — Bozeman, MT @ Gallatin County Fairgrounds
10/01 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
* = Theory of a Deadman only
^ = No Return to Dust