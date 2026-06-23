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Score Deals on Sex Toys, Tech, Lube, and More During Prime Day

Save on all of your sex essentials, from affordable sex toys and lubricant to condoms.

By | Reviewed by Ysolt Usigan

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If you tend to make last-minute purchases—or have a type B person in your life who makes everything last-minute—today is for you. Amazon Prime Day is officially here, meaning you’re getting up to 50% off sex essentials like lubricants, toys, and everything else you need to elevate your sex life. 

This year’s Prime Day runs from June 23 to 26, giving you three days to map out just how much you’re going to spend on elevating your boudoir. If you’re on the market for a new lubricant, you can stock up for the year with LubeLife’s 32-ounce bottle. It’s currently 20% off and has a clutch dispenser at the top that, honestly, every sex toy brand should tap into. It makes the experience mess-free, so a huge lube bottle isn’t sliding out of your hands every time you attempt to reapply or wrap up sex. 

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As for sex toys, your cart has tons of options. Couples will be happy to discover that Dame’s new panty vibrator, created by and for women, is on sale for the first time. It’s a new release that effortlessly makes date night sexier and all the more thrilling with a panty vibrator and tiny remote for concealing play. If you have bigger lips down there, go for Lovense’s Ferri, which is also on sale and connects to your phone rather than a separate remote.

Read my full review of the Dame Lay.

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Dame

Lay Panty Vibrator (opens in a new window)

$63.20 (reg. $79) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Lovense

Ferri Panty Vibrator (opens in a new window)

$97 (reg. $114) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Read my full review of the Lovense Ferri.

If solo toys are more your vibe, Prime Day is going to be very clutch for you. In the men’s sex toy sector, you’ll find a range of luxury cock rings, like We-Vibe’s Verge, pocket pussy’s (both clear and realistic options), and Trojan’s ultra-thin Raw condoms, just in case. As for women’s products, PlusOne’s affordable rabbit vibrator is under $15, which is the biggest steal we’ve ever witnessed on a sex toy that stimulates the clitoris and G-spot. 

Still need some help deciding? Keep scrolling for our favorite deals.

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Pocket Pussy (opens in a new window)

$9.99 (reg. $19.99) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Doc Johnson

The Realistic Dildo – 5 Inch (opens in a new window)

$26.97 (reg. $41.12) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Realistic Pocket Pussy (opens in a new window)

$9.99 (reg. $16.99) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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plusOne

Dual Rabbit Vibrating Massager (opens in a new window)

$14.44 (reg. $23.99) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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We-Vibe

Verge Cock Ring (opens in a new window)

$95 (reg. $125) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Trojan

Raw 24 Count (opens in a new window)

$14.99 (reg. $19.99) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Lube Life

Water-Based Lube 32 Oz. (opens in a new window)

$26.39 (reg. $32.99) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

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