Want to Fly With a Vibrator? These Are the Best Sex Toys for Travel

If Bonnie Blue’s arrest in Bali taught us anything, it’s to check the sex rules. Unfamiliar? She’s an adult star who was confronted by Bali authorities on suspicion of producing porn on a tourist visa. That disaster could’ve been avoided with just a few questions. For example, are sex toys allowed? Can you film that private video (even if it’s private)? What about a full-blown porno? Now, imagine bringing your vibrator in your carry-on bag and the TSA agent in the security line searching your bag in public. We’ve compiled a list of your dos and don’ts to help you avoid embarrassment and keep your sex life private. From the most discreet sex toys to TSA line travel hacks and laws, this is everything you need to know.

If you’re asking why you should bring sex toys on a trip, I’m not sure how you landed here, but we’ll bite. Vacation means you’re more relaxed with stretches of free time. What better time to try new toys, kinks, and positions?

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What to look for in a travel sex toy

The best sex toys for travel are compact in size, whisper-quiet, and look discreet. We know, we know, you’ve seen the word discreet a million times when toy shopping. But for traveling, it’s beyond essential. Compact vibes that don’t look exactly like dicks allow you to keep your sexy time plans on the hush. Let’s say you forget to put your toy away after sex and have to rush out the next day for a scheduled brunch. You realize halfway through brunch that you forgot to put away your clit sucker, and now housekeeping knows what you did last night. No worries, discreet toys don’t even look like a vibrator, so there’s no need to feed into shame.

Couples’ sex toy company We-Vibe suggests shopping for sex toys that have travel settings. “To avoid any random sounds, pulses, or vibrations coming from the suitcase in your overhead compartment or as you casually walk past security, it’s important to look for toys with travel settings.” For example, the We-Vibe Touch X full-body mini massager has a travel lock to avoid unwanted attention. It’s also shaped like a remote, which is about as discreet as a multi-purpose toy can be.

Sex Toys that are great for travel

Most Discreet Sex Toy: We-Vibe Touch X

A true multitasker, this massage toy is the perfect travel companion. It is compact, discreet due to its unassuming shape, and also has a travel lock for added security. It’s technically a lay-on vibrator, meaning it pleases wherever you lay it on. You can use it on the clit, nipples, tip of your d-ck, and anywhere you like to feel good.

Travel-Friendly Toy with Travel Lock: LELO Sona 2 Travel

A luxury pocket-sized clit sucker with a travel lock so you don’t have to worry about your spicy secret buzzing in the overhead bin and becoming public. Whether you compare this toy against best-selling travel toys or everyday staples, this is one of the strongest clit suckers out there. It was created as a travel version of the best-selling Sona 2 by LELO, and according to reviewers who own both, the Sona 2 Travel is just as stimulating despite its size.

Smallest Sex Toy: SmileMakers The Surfer

The Surfer is not only perfectly named for summer activities, but it vibrates and pulses. Unlike other bullet vibes, it has a textured, wide tip for massaging your clit. However, like the Touch X, it can be used anywhere you like to feel stimulation. It’s also the tiniest toy on this list, making it the easiest to carry in your purse or weekend bag.

Travel-Friendly Toy with Travel Case: Womanizer Liberty 2 by Iggy Azalea

Created by the originators of clit suction tech, this is the closest to oral sex you’ll get in a sex toy. Womanizer’s Liberty 2 pulsates on your clit to mimic oral, all in a tiny handheld toy. The buttons on this are easy to use, but what truly sets this apart is its built-in case for discretion and hygiene. It also has a travel lock. No one will ever know what this is at first glance.

Can You Bring Sex Toys on a Plane? What TSA Actually Says

Yes, you can bring sex toys on a plane—but there’s a catch. You will likely have to walk through the security line, which sometimes requires taking electronics out of the bag. This is where checking a bag and non-phallic toys like The Surfer come in handy. If you check a bag, you avoid a public sex toy check. If you prefer to keep toys on your person, stick with non-phallic-looking toys. This way, if your bag is pulled for a deeper check, you won’t be making awkward eye contact with the agents rifling through your things.

Now, lube is a nonnegotiable—unless you’d like to deal with microtears whilst in a bikini. Stick to a lube that’s compatible with all of your toys and comes like a water-based lubricant. Size-wise, you can travel with lube up to 3.4 ounces.

Also, skip cheap options and opt for condoms that are known to be best for sensitive skin. You don’t want to be on vacation with an itchy snatch. Trojan’s G.O.A.T. condoms work well with sensitive vulvas and are about as clean as a condom’s ingredients can get.

Read my full review of Trojan’s GOAT condoms.

how to pack sex toys and lube for travel

Checking a bag is the easiest way to bring your sex essentials on a holiday. It keeps your private items out of public view and allows airlines to do whatever due diligence they need away from onlookers. Smaller and easy-to-conceal toys like We-Vibe’s Touch X are perfect for this, as you have no idea what it is at first or second glance. Womanizer’s Liberty 2 Travel is also good for carry-on luggage as it comes with a built-in case.

Larger sex toys like rabbit vibrators, strokers, and pocket pussy’s should be placed in your checked luggage. If the airline goes searching, that sex toy reveal is between them and your suitcase.

Most importantly, pack your own condoms for safety and be mindful of where they’re stored so you don’t accidentally poke any holes in the rubber meant to save you from mayhem. Jems has a super cute travel container, the “Just in Case” condom case, to avoid any potential disasters.

Many sexual wellness brands provide a sex toy pouch in the product box. This is a safe measure for keeping airport bacteria out of your supplies. However, take it from this sex editor that a good quality pouch or makeup bag is the best place to store everything from your toys to lube and condoms. A great example is Dame’s Stash Bag. This will help you avoid lube leakages, condoms being poked, toys touching things that they should never mingle with, and, of course, discretion.

If you have a battery-operated toy, take the batteries out before packing it so it doesn’t accidentally turn on.