Shaboozey 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Shaboozey announced earlier this week a headlining North American run for fall 2026 dubbed The Outlaws Never Die Tour.

The breakout “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” performer is doubling down on western themes with his new concept album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, due out July 31. The tour in support will see Shaboozey on a trek across the west, and the east, and all the other parts of North America, with a whole merry band of outlaws in support including Brittney Spencer, Noeline Hofmann, BIGXTHAPLUG, Kashus Culpepper, and more.

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The Outlaws Never Die Tour kicks off September 8 in Phoenix, Arizona. Subsequent stops include Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, and many more. The final date will be October 27 at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Shaboozey’s Outlaws Never Die Tour 2026: How to get tickets

General onsale for all Shaboozey’s Outlaws Never Die Tour is live now via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Shaboozey tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

09/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ! [BUY TICKETS]

09/11 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater ! [BUY TICKETS]

09/12 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom ! [BUY TICKETS]

09/15 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ! [BUY TICKETS]

09/16 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory ! [BUY TICKETS]

09/18 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater * [BUY TICKETS]

09/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park * [BUY TICKETS]

09/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre * [BUY TICKETS]

09/22 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater * [BUY TICKETS]

09/24 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell #* [BUY TICKETS]

09/25 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre #* [BUY TICKETS]

09/28 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway * [BUY TICKETS]

09/30 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem * [BUY TICKETS]

10/03 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall $ [BUY TICKETS]

10/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann $ [BUY TICKETS]

10/07 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater $ [BUY TICKETS]

10/09 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom $ [BUY TICKETS]

10/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory $ [BUY TICKETS]

10/13 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %$ [BUY TICKETS]

10/17 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/18 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre ^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/20 — Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds ^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic & [BUY TICKETS]

10/24 — Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24 & [BUY TICKETS]

10/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [BUY TICKETS]

! = w/ Brittney Spencer

* = w/ Noeline Hofmann

# = w/ BigXThaPlug

$ = w/ Kashus Culpepper

% = w/ Noah Cyrus

^ = w/ Carter Faith

& = w/ Angel White