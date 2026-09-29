These Microdose THC/CBD Gummies Are Subtle Enough to Actually Take Every Day

“Microdose” gets thrown around pretty loosely in weed. I’ve seen products slap it on doses that could absolutely get a newer consumer high, so I appreciate when the math actually matches the word. Simple Leaf’s CALM Gummies have 2mg THC + 20mg CBD each, and that 2mg of THC is a genuine microdose. The CBD is doing a lot more here.

20mg isn’t some giant CBD dose, but it’s enough that I noticed it, even with my tolerance. One gummy chilled me out without making me sleepy, foggy, or particularly high. I could still function normally. I just felt significantly calmer than I had before taking it. That’s probably the biggest compliment I can give something called CALM. I could actually see myself taking one of these regularly.

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Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

Simple Leaf’s CALM Gummies pair 2mg THC with 20mg CBD in a Mixed Berry gummy. The 1:10 ratio keeps the THC very low while giving CBD enough room to actually register. And this really is a microdose gummy. 2mg THC is enough that it’s not just trace THC on a label, but it also stayed very much in the background for me.

Buy it if: you want a very low-dose THC gummy that you could realistically take during the day without planning your schedule around being high.

you want a very low-dose THC gummy that you could realistically take during the day without planning your schedule around being high. Skip it if: you’re looking for a noticeable or recreational THC high or need a much larger CBD dose.

you’re looking for a noticeable or recreational THC high or need a much larger CBD dose. Best part: the dose feels practical for everyday use.

the dose feels practical for everyday use. Biggest drawback: the effects are subtle enough that there isn’t always a clear moment when you can say, “Okay, it just kicked in.”

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested Simple Leaf CALM Gummies

I took one CALM gummy, so my total dose was 2mg THC + 20mg CBD.

There wasn’t much strategy beyond that. This is exactly the kind of gummy I wanted to test while going about a normal day rather than clearing my schedule and waiting to see how stoned I got. And I almost forgot about it for a while. That’s partly because 2mg THC is so low for me, but CBD can be subtle too. There wasn’t an obvious edible “come-up” where I suddenly felt a switch flip.

About an hour and a half later, though, I realized I was really fucking chill. Not sleepy, and not high enough to be distracted. I just felt noticeably calmer and more settled. For this particular gummy, that was kind of the point.

The Dose Actually Makes Sense

This might be the most approachable dose I’ve seen in a gummy that intentionally combines CBD with THC. Each piece has 2mg THC + 20mg CBD, giving it a 1:10 ratio. Simple Leaf itself places 2mg comfortably within the microdose category; the company describes microdose gummies as generally containing about 1mg to 5mg THC.

The 20mg CBD is what makes the formula interesting to me. That amount can work for somebody who’s relatively new to CBD, but it wasn’t so low that I couldn’t feel anything with my own experience and tolerance either. I felt calmer from one gummy without needing to stack a bunch of them. And unlike some of the massive CBD doses I’ve tested lately, 20mg didn’t send me directly toward bed.

That makes CALM much easier to imagine as an everyday gummy. The 2mg THC gives it a little something extra without hijacking the experience. I wouldn’t take one expecting to get properly high. For me, the CBD was clearly the star here, with the 2mg THC playing more of a supporting role.

Photo Credit: MAha HAq

What They’re Like to Actually Eat

These are probably some of the better-looking gummies I’ve had.

Mine were bright red, even though the gummies pictured online look much more purple. I don’t really care about the difference, especially because Simple Leaf says it doesn’t use artificial colors. Natural fruit and vegetable extracts are listed in the ingredients, so some batch-to-batch color variation isn’t particularly surprising.

The Mixed Berry flavor is good. They’re soft, chewy, sweet, and actually pleasant to eat. There is a slight medicinal note underneath the berry flavor that reminds me a little of cough syrup, but I don’t mean that as harshly as it sounds. It’s more health-supplement medicinal than disgusting-medicine medicinal. I’d happily eat these again.

Each gummy has 15 calories and 3g sugar, and they’re vegan. The ingredient list includes organic tapioca syrup, pectin, fruit and vegetable extracts, cane sugar, cannabinoids, citric acid, sodium citrate, and coconut oil.

Simple Leaf CALM Microdose Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 2mg THC + 20mg CBD

Dietary notes: 15 calories, 3g sugar, vegan

Flavor: Mixed Berry

Best for:

Daytime or early evening use

THC and CBD beginners

People who want CBD with a true THC microdose

Everyday calm

Pros:

Approachable dose with a genuinely low 2mg THC dose and useful 20mg CBD serving

Did not make me sleepy

No artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners

Cons:

Probably too subtle for higher-tolerance users looking for a THC high

Slightly medicinal berry aftertaste

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

Simple Leaf’s CALM Gummies cost $44.97 for a jar of 30, which comes out to about $1.50 per gummy. For what you’re getting, I think the price is reasonable. Each jar contains 600mg CBD + 60mg THC total, and one gummy was enough for the effect I wanted. This is also one of those formulas where I don’t immediately think, “Okay, how many of these do I actually need to take?” One really is a serving.

Simple Leaf says it ships orders to all 50 states, although the company also advises customers to check their own state and local rules around hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see your state’s stance on gummies like this.

The Bottom Line

CALM is probably the Simple Leaf gummy I could most realistically see myself taking on a regular basis.

20mg CBD was enough to actually chill me out, and the 2mg THC didn’t interfere with the rest of my day. I wasn’t sleepy, and I wasn’t noticeably stoned. About an hour and a half in, I just realized I felt really calm. That’s a useful dose.

The Mixed Berry flavor is good, the gummies are soft, and I don’t have to cut one into four pieces or start doing cannabinoid math before I eat it.

If you’re new to THC, I especially like this formula. 2mg THC gives you an actual microdose rather than trace amounts, while the 20mg CBD keeps the whole thing centered around calm. And even with my tolerance, one was enough for me to notice.

For once, the name on the jar basically tells you exactly what you’re getting.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Other CBD Gummies You MIght Like

There are CBD gummies, and then there are CBD gummies with 500mg of CBD in one piece. MOOD’s Pure Relief Gummies are very much the second kind.

CBD gummies do not need to be exciting to be good. CBDistillery’s 30mg CBD Relief & Relaxation Gummies are broad-spectrum (more on that explained later), tropical fruit-flavored gummies with 0% THC. Each gummy has 30mg CBD, 2g of sugar, and a straightforward formula built for body calm without a buzz.



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