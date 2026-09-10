Simple Leaf’s Relief Gummy Has THC, CBD, CBG, and Turmeric. Does It Actually Work?

“Relief” is a big word to put on a jar of gummies. So I raised an eyebrow when I got these.

Simple Leaf’s Relief Gummies in Blood Orange Bliss are not built like the usual “let’s get high” edible. Each gummy has 5mg THC + 50mg CBD + 50mg CBG, and 50mg turmeric curcumin. That makes this feel more like a functional wellness gummy with THC in it than a THC gummy with a few extra ingredients tossed in.

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The turmeric is what caught my attention first. The front label calls it out, and once I opened the jar, the color made sense immediately. These are bright orange in that very turmeric way, and Simple Leaf says there are no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. They look more like vitamin gummies than candy gummies, which fits the whole relief angle.

That said, “relief” is still a claim I’m cautious with. I can talk about how I felt after taking these, especially when my neck and back were bothering me, but a gummy is not automatically proven pain relief just because the label says so.

What I liked going in was the formula. Low-dose THC, a lot of CBD, a lot of CBG, and turmeric feels intentional. This is the kind of edible I’d expect to calm me down, keep my head clear, and not knock me into the couch.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

Simple Leaf’s Relief Gummies feels like a daytime reset rather than a traditional THC edible. The Blood Orange Bliss flavor is actually good, the turmeric color makes it look natural, and the 5mg THC keeps the gummy from feeling too heavy. I felt calmer, clearer, and less tense without getting couch-locked.

Buy it if: you want a low-dose THC gummy with a bigger CBD/CBG formula and a more functional daytime feel.

you want a low-dose THC gummy with a bigger CBD/CBG formula and a more functional daytime feel. Skip it if: you’re looking for a strong recreational edible or expect a gummy to work like guaranteed pain medicine.

you’re looking for a strong recreational edible or expect a gummy to work like guaranteed pain medicine. Best part: the blood orange flavor works surprisingly well with the turmeric vibe.

the blood orange flavor works surprisingly well with the turmeric vibe. Biggest drawback: “relief” is hard to judge cleanly because CBD and CBG effects can be subtle.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested Simple Leaf Relief Gummies

I took one Blood Orange Bliss gummy during the workday, well before lunchtime, which is earlier than I usually mess with edibles.

I had been typing nonstop, and my neck and back were getting loud enough that I wanted to see what this gummy could actually do in real time. Not later on the couch, not before bed, but while I still had work to get through. The 5mg THC made that feel doable. I wasn’t trying to get blasted at my desk, and this formula seemed built for something softer anyway: 50mg CBD, 50mg CBG, and 50mg turmeric curcumin alongside the low THC dose.

I treated the onset differently than I would with a regular THC gummy. Instead of waiting for the “oh, I’m high” moment, I paid attention to when my body felt less tense, whether my neck and back stopped being so distracting, and if I could keep working without getting sleepy.

What It’s Like to Actually Eat

These look like turmeric gummies before they look like weed gummies, and the color is the giveaway. Not fake orange or neon candy orange—more like golden-stained supplement color where you go, okay, there’s definitely turmeric in here. It made the “+ Turmeric Curcumin” on the label feel real.

The Blood Orange Bliss flavor is good, too. Better than I expected for something that looks this functional. It tastes like blood orange first, with a little citrusy-spiced twist underneath. I wouldn’t say it tastes like turmeric, exactly, but the turmeric note fits with the orange instead of overpowering it.

The texture is more vitamin gummy than candy gummy, which is also fitting. These don’t feel like dessert gummies. They feel like the kind of gummy you take because your body is being annoying or aching and you still have shit to do. Each one has 15 calories and 3g sugar, and they’re vegan and gluten-free.

Effects & Onset

This is not a gummy that’s going to get you high.

I took it at my desk because my neck and back were sore and in pain from typing. Under 45 minutes later, I realized I had stopped doing that thing where I roll my shoulders every 20 seconds and silently complain to myself.

The pain was not gone. I don’t want to oversell it like that. But it was less loud, which was enough. My body felt calmer, and I was able to keep working without the discomfort taking over my whole brain.

The 5mg THC was light. I felt subtly lifted, but not distracted. The bigger shift was that I felt less tense and less irritated by how tense I was, which might be half the battle during a workday.

I also didn’t get sleepy, which I appreciated. Some high-CBD gummies make me want to abandon my laptop and take a nap. This one kept me clear enough to answer emails, write, and keep moving.

For me, that relief window lasted around two and a half hours. Not a miracle, not exactly pain medicine, but very helpful for the moment.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Formula Notes

This is the section where I have to be careful, because “Relief” is doing a lot on the label.

The formula is why these felt different from a regular low-dose THC gummy. 5mg THC is enough for a small lift, but it is not the star here. The heavier numbers are the 50mg CBD and 50mg CBG, which is what made the gummy feel more functional to me.

The 50mg turmeric curcumin also fits the relief lane because curcumin has been studied for inflammation and pain, especially in knee osteoarthritis research. That doesn’t mean one blood orange gummy is now pain medicine. It just means the ingredient is not random.

CBD is the calming part for me. There’s research looking at CBD for pain and anxiety, though the evidence is still not as clean or settled as CBD marketing makes it sound. Personally, I noticed more of a stress-and-tension release.

CBG is the one I was most curious about since it’s associated with focus and clarity. It gets called the “mother cannabinoid” often, but I care more about what it actually feels like. With this gummy, it seemed to keep the CBD from getting too sleepy. I felt calmer, but still clear enough to work.

So no, I wouldn’t treat Simple Leaf’s Relief Gummies like a miracle product. But the stack is solid: low THC, heavy CBD and CBG, turmeric in the mix, and a flavor that didn’t make the whole thing taste like shit.

Simple Leaf Relief Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 5mg THC + 50mg CBD + 50mg CBG + 50mg turmeric curcumin

Dietary notes: 15 calories, 3g sugar, vegan, and gluten-free

Flavor: Blood Orange Bliss

Best for:

Daytime use

Relief without drowsiness

People who want calm without couch-lock

Neck, back, or body tension days

Functional edible people, not “I need to get blasted” people

Pros:

Strong blood orange flavor

Turmeric makes this feel healthier

No artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners

Did not make me sleepy

Cons:

“Relief” is hard to measure cleanly

Texture is more vitamin gummy than candy gummy

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

Simple Leaf’s Relief Gummies cost $44.97 for a jar of 30 gummies. That comes out to about $1.50 per gummy, which feels reasonable for this formula. Each one has 5mg THC, but the real value is the 50mg CBD, 50mg CBG, and 50mg turmeric curcumin stacked into the same gummy. For a healthier and more natural relief option, I’d say this is worth the price.

Simple Leaf ships to all 50 states, which is rare for a lot of THC gummy brands lately. So I’m happy there’s one that’s available throughout the country.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see your state’s stance on gummies like this.

The Bottom Line

Simple Leaf’s Relief Gummies are not magic pain relief, but they did make my workday feel less hostile.

I took one when my neck and back were bothering me, and the shift was subtle but useful. Less shoulder-rolling, less mental complaining, and enough calm to keep working without feeling like I had been dragged into a nap.

The Blood Orange Bliss flavor helps a lot. It tastes like real citrus with a little turmeric-adjacent warmth, and not like someone tried to hide supplements in candy.

At $44.97 for 30 gummies, I’d keep these around for daytime relief-ish use, especially because the 5mg THC stayed light and the CBD/CBG side didn’t make me foggy. I wouldn’t call them pain medicine. I would call them a very solid “my body is aching and I still have shit to do” gummy.