SimplyMary’s Banana Berry THCA Flower Gave Me Major Munchies

Banana Berry is as pleasant as it sounds, which isn’t always guaranteed when weed gets a fruity name.

SimplyMary’s jar says Banana Berries, while the SKU says Banana Berry, so I’m going with the SKU name here. Either way, it’s the same shit. This iteration is an indica-dominant Banana Punch x Strawberry Banana cross, and I already like both of those strains on their own.

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The 7g jar helped the first impression. I’d rather get flower in a jar than a bag when the buds are actually worth protecting, and these were. Dense, moist, trichome-rich nugs, with enough shape and structure so they didn’t look flattened or abused by the packaging.

The lab results lists 21.536% THC. I wish it included terpene contents, but the smell still gave me plenty to work with: berry fruit, banana sweetness, lemony gas, and a baked-goods note that reminded me of the Kush-y, OG side of the lineage.

So yes, Banana Berry smelled like the name promised. It also gave me mad munchies, which felt like a preview of where this review was headed.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Hits

SimplyMary’s Banana Berry is fruity, fresh, and very good at making me hungry.

The buds were dense and moist, the grind came out fluffy, and the flavor actually matched the smell: berry, banana, lemony gas, and a little baked-goods sweetness. The high felt very relaxed and mood-lifting without turning me useless.

Buy it if: you want a fruit-forward indica hybrid that still has some gassy, Kush-y depth.

you want a fruit-forward indica hybrid that still has some gassy, Kush-y depth. Skip it if: you need a sharper daytime strain.

you need a sharper daytime strain. Best part: the flavor matched the smell, and came through clearly on the exhale.

the flavor matched the smell, and came through clearly on the exhale. Biggest drawback: the munchies were aggressive enough to make Olive Garden’s endless pasta bowl sound like a spiritual calling.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Flower Scorecard

Bag Appeal: 4 / 5

Good-looking nugs, especially for a 7g jar. Dense, trichome-rich, and clearly better off in a glass jar than smashed in a bag.

Good-looking nugs, especially for a 7g jar. Dense, trichome-rich, and clearly better off in a glass jar than smashed in a bag. Freshness: 4.5 / 5

These felt moist in the right way, not wet or weird. Once I ground a smaller nug, the flower came out fluffy and easy to pack.

These felt moist in the right way, not wet or weird. Once I ground a smaller nug, the flower came out fluffy and easy to pack. Aroma & Flavor: 4.5 / 5

Berry, banana, lemony gas, and that baked-goods/Kush thing all came through. I wish the CoA listed the terps, because the nose had plenty going on.

Berry, banana, lemony gas, and that baked-goods/Kush thing all came through. I wish the CoA listed the terps, because the nose had plenty going on. Effects: 4.5 / 5

Relaxed and happier than I was before I smoked it, which is always a win. Also major munchie-inducing. I was ready to eat a horse.

Relaxed and happier than I was before I smoked it, which is always a win. Also major munchie-inducing. I was ready to eat a horse. Value: 4.5 / 5

$79.99 for 7g is incredibly priced for flower that looks, smells, and smokes this well.

$79.99 for 7g is incredibly priced for flower that looks, smells, and smokes this well. Overall Score: 4.4 / 5

A fresh, fruity indica-dominant hybrid with legit flavor, fluffy grind, and a happy, hungry high that made it all feel worth it.

SimplyMary Banana Berry at a Glance

Strain: Banana Berry (Banana Punch x Strawberry Banana)

Type: Indica-dominant hybrid

Amount tested: 7g quarter

Potency: 21.536% THC based on the CoA

Aroma: Berry fruit, banana sweetness, lemony gas, and baked-goods Kush (assuming there’s caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, humelene)

Best for:

Fruit-forward flower

Relaxing without fully disappearing

Picking up your mood when you’re down

Serious munchies

Pros:

Fluffy grind

Flavor matched the aroma

Strong value for 7g

Cons:

CoA did not list terpene contents

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested SimplyMary Banana Berry

I smoked a full bowl from one of the smaller nugs in the jar right after work, even though this is my work… but I wanted to be prepared for anything.

I ground the nug in my Santa Cruz Shredder, and the flower came out fluffy in a way that made me notice a nice moisture level. Then I smoked it through my Sovereignty Glass Mini King Stemline bong, mostly because that setup gives me a better read on flavor and hit rather than rolling something up right away.

I was looking for whether the fruit smell actually survived the grind and if the exhale matched what I was getting from the jar. With a strain called Banana Berry, I need the flavor to do more. I also wanted to see if it smoked like a relaxing indica-dominant hybrid or if it got too heavy too fast. It landed in a much happier, hungrier place than that.

Bag Appeal & Freshness

The jar did this flower a favor. The buds had room to hold their shape, which matters with flower that actually looks good. I got dense, trichome-rich nugs that felt fresh when I handled them, not squished or dried out from being shoved into a bag.

The moisture level was right where I wanted it. The buds had some give to them, and once I broke one down, the flower still felt alive instead of dusty. That showed up even more after grinding, when it came out soft and fluffy instead of sandy.

The packaging itself is simple, but I liked that. A 7g jar doesn’t need to try hard if the weed inside looks like this.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Aroma & Flavor

This smelled exactly like the name.

The berry came through first for me, then banana sweetness, lemony gas, and that baked-goods note I associate with Kush-y, OG-type flower. I wish the lab report listed terpene content because the jar definitely had a real nose on it, but the flower gave me enough to work with on its own.

The flavor held up better than I expected once I smoked it. A lot of fruit-named strains smell great and then lose the plot on the exhale, but this one stayed defined. I got the same berry-banana sweetness, plus enough gas to keep it from tasting too soft.

It was sweet, but not candy-sweet. More like fruit, gas, and baked goods all showing up in the same bowl.

Effects

Banana Berry put me in a better mood fast. I smoked one bowl and felt relaxed, lighter, and happier than I was before I packed it. It didn’t make me lazy or feel stuck, but it definitely softened the edges of whatever downer mood I was in before.

The munchies were real AF. This is the kind of flower I’d smoke before a big dinner. I was immediately thinking about buffets, all-you-can-eat KBBQs, and the specific chaos of Olive Garden’s endless pasta bowl (which is starting soon, by the way). So if you’re following a diet, then this might make you break it. I went ahead and ordered a shit-ton of fast food that I’m too ashamed to share more on.

For an indica-dominant hybrid, it felt relaxing without being a full shutdown. I think it primarily reduced my mental stress. I could still function, but I was much more interested in chilling, eating, and letting the night get easier.

Pricing & Availability

SimplyMary’s Banana Berry is $79.99 for a 7g jar. For seven grams of flower that looked this good, smelled this loud, and actually held onto its flavor through the smoke, that price felt more than fair. This is where the jar packaging helps too. If I’m buying a quarter, I want the buds protected, not crushed into a sad little bag.

VICE readers also get 10% off anything on the site through our exclusive discount link.

SimplyMary says orders are packed in odor-free, unbranded boxes, which I like for obvious reasons. The brand also says it doesn’t ship to states with restrictions on hemp THCA and Delta-9 THC. But they seem to work it out some way. Basically, read our guide on how your state treats THCA here before assuming this jar can land at your door.

The Bottom Line

SimplyMary’s Banana Berry is one of those jars that made me understand the price pretty quickly. The flower looked good, felt fresh, ground up fluffy, and actually tasted like the smell promised. That shouldn’t feel rare, but with fruit-named flower, it kind of is. Lots of brands overhype it, but SimplyMary did it right.

The high was relaxed and happy without completely taking me out, though the munchies were not subtle. I would absolutely smoke this before a big dinner, preferably somewhere with unlimited carbs and no judgment.

At $79.99 for 7g, I’d buy this again. I wish I knew the terps, but the jar gave me enough berry, banana, gas, and baked-goods flavor to make the missing numbers less annoying.