SimplyMary’s Toad Venom Smalls Are Perfect for Not Leaving the Lily Pad

“Smalls” can be a warning sign, but SimplyMary’s Toad Smalls did not feel like micro weed leftovers.

SimplyMary’s smalls version of Toad Venom is an indica-dominant Animal Face x Sin Mints hybrid. The jar has 14g of premium indoor flower, and yes, the buds are small because that’s literally the point. But they still looked good: fluffy, moist, dark, trichome-covered, and way more structured for smalls.

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The packaging also gets credit. I love flower in a jar instead of a bag, especially when the buds are worth keeping intact, and the little blue tadpole design fits the strain better than it probably needed to. Calling this Tadpoles would have been cute, but I get it. The strain is the name (learn all about the origins of Toad Venom here).

The lab results list 25.221% THC, which feels right for the kind of night smoke this turned out to be. I do wish the lab results included terpene contents, but the aroma still gave me plenty: fruity gas first, then citrus sweetness, spice, and a baked-goods thing that reminded me of Cookie/OG-type flower.

For $129.99 for 14g, this already looked like one of the better SimplyMary value plays. The real question was whether Toad Smalls smoked like budget smalls or like a heavy little swamp creature in disguise.

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Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Hits

SimplyMary’s Toad Smalls are small buds with big bedtime energy. The smoke was heavier than the jar size suggested. I got a deep, gassy, swampy lime exhale that stuck around in my mouth, and the high hit fast enough that I was glad I had saved this for right before bed.

Buy it if: you want a strong nighttime flower deal and do not care if the buds are big showpiece nugs.

you want a strong nighttime flower deal and do not care if the buds are big showpiece nugs. Skip it if: you’re looking for daytime weed, terpene percentages, or a lighter high.

you’re looking for daytime weed, terpene percentages, or a lighter high. Best part: the flavor came through hard on the exhale.

the flavor came through hard on the exhale. Biggest drawback: the CoA did not list terpene contents, which I wanted because the aroma had a lot going on.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Flower Scorecard

Bag Appeal: 4.3 / 5

Yes, they’re small. They’re supposed to be. But these were not dusty little scraps at the bottom of a bag. The nugs were dark, fluffy, and actually had shape.

Yes, they’re small. They’re supposed to be. But these were not dusty little scraps at the bottom of a bag. The nugs were dark, fluffy, and actually had shape. Freshness: 4.5 / 5

Better than I expected for smalls. They still had moisture, and once I ran them through my grinder, the grind came out soft and easy to pack.

Better than I expected for smalls. They still had moisture, and once I ran them through my grinder, the grind came out soft and easy to pack. Aroma & Flavor: 4.5 / 5

Fruity gas first, then citrus, spice, and that baked-goods Cookie/OG thing. I wish the CoA listed terpenes, because the flavor had more going on than “generic indica.”

Fruity gas first, then citrus, spice, and that baked-goods Cookie/OG thing. I wish the CoA listed terpenes, because the flavor had more going on than “generic indica.” Effects: 4.5 / 5

Immediate bedtime weed. I smoked this before bed and felt high fast, euphoric, then lowkey slumped in the exact way I wanted.

Immediate bedtime weed. I smoked this before bed and felt high fast, euphoric, then lowkey slumped in the exact way I wanted. Value: 4.5 / 5

$129.99 for 14g is the whole argument. For smalls that smelled good, ground fluffy, and hit heavy, I have very little to complain about.

$129.99 for 14g is the whole argument. For smalls that smelled good, ground fluffy, and hit heavy, I have very little to complain about. Overall Score: 4.4 / 5

Toad Smalls didn’t feel like a downgrade. It smoked like a strong nighttime jar that just happened to be full of tiny swamp nugs.

SimplyMary Toad Smalls THCA Flower at a Glance

Strain: Toad Venom (Animal Face x Sin Mints)

Type: Indica-dominant hybrid

Amount tested: 14g half ounce jar

Potency: 25.221% THC based on the CoA

Terpenes: potentially has some myrcene, caryophellene, and limonene; fruity gas/gassy lime, citrus sweetness and spice, and baked-goods OG/Cookie energy, with a lingering swampy finish;

Best for:

Nighttime smoking

Heavy high fans

People who like gassy flower

Value buy

Smokers who care about exhale flavor

Pros:

Great price for 14g; value without sad smalls

Jar kept the smalls protected

Fluffy grind

Moist, structured buds

Strong flavor through the bong

Cons:

Small buds, if that bothers you

No terpene breakdown on the CoA

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested SimplyMary Toad Smalls THCA Flower

I smoked Toad Smalls right before bed, which felt like the safest place to test something with this much heavy indica energy.

I ground the flower in my Santa Cruz Shredder and smoked it through my Sovereignty Glass Mini King Stemline bong. Since these were smalls, I wanted to see how they actually broke down, packed, tasted, and hit through glass.

One full bowl took about three or four small nugs, and the grind came out moist and fluffy. That mattered because smalls can sometimes feel like leftover bits, but this still handled like real flower.

I was mostly paying attention to flavor and heaviness: if the exhale matched the smell, if the smoke felt smooth enough, and how quickly this turned into bedtime weed.

Bag Appeal & Freshness

For smalls, these looked way better than “smalls” can sometimes look. The buds were tiny, yes, but not beat-up or shapeless. They had that dark, chunky, trichome-heavy look where you can tell the flower still had something going on. I liked that they came in a 14g jar instead of a bag, because even small buds deserve not to be smashed into weed confetti.

They also felt good. Moist, fluffy, and easy to work with, not dry little pebbles pretending to be a deal. Once I ground them, the flower came out soft and airy enough to pack a proper bowl.

The tadpoles on the packaging is cute too. A nice nod to the Toad Smalls. I appreciate a smalls jar that knows it’s smalls and has fun with it.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Aroma & Flavor

Toad Smalls smelled way louder than the tiny buds made me expect. The first thing I got was fruity gas, then citrus sweetness and spice. After that, there was this baked-goods thing that reminded me of Cookie/OG flower, which tracks with the Animal Face x Sin Mints lineage. It didn’t smell like dessert weed exactly, but it had that familiar warm, gassy sweetness underneath.

The flavor was even better than the nose. Through the bong, the exhale got deeper and more defined: swampy gas, lime, a little spicy sweetness, and that heavy nighttime-strain taste that hangs around after the hit.

I swear the flavor alone made me feel higher for a second. Not literally, probably, but it had that kind of lingering, mouth-coating finish where you immediately know this isn’t going to be a light little bowl.

I still wish the lab results listed terpenes, mostly because the flavor had enough personality to make me curious. But I didn’t need a terp chart to know there’s myrcene, caryophellene, and limonene in this.

Effects

Toad Smalls did not waste time. I smoked a full bowl right before bed, and the high showed up fast. Not “hmm, maybe I feel something” fast. More like, okay, I’m high as hell and very happy I’m already near my bed.

This is the kind of indica-dominant flower I actually want at night: heavy, relaxing, faded, and a little heavy swamp in the best way. My body got loose, my brain slowed TF down, and I felt lowkey slumped without feeling uncomfortable.

The name also started making too much sense. I wasn’t trying to be productive, cute, or social. I wanted to sit on my metaphorical lily pad and become horizontal. This isn’t afternoon flower unless the afternoon plan is a nap. It’s a bedtime smoke, a movie-you-might-not-finish smoke, or a “please turn my body volume down” smoke.

Pricing & Availability

SimplyMary’s Toad Smalls costs $129.99 for a 14g jar. That’s the easiest part of this review to defend. Half an ounce of flower for that price is already strong, and this didn’t feel like a jar of tiny leftovers. The buds were small, but they still had moisture, shape, smell, and a real heavy high.

SimplyMary also has the regular Toad flower available in a 7g jar, so the smalls are the value play here. I would rather have 14g of good smalls than pay the same neighborhood for bigger nugs unless I’m specifically buying for bag appeal. For me, the smalls format makes sense with this strain. I’m not trying to admire one giant nug before bed. I’m trying to pack a bowl, taste the gassy lime thing, and get slumped on my lily pad.

VICE readers also get 10% off anything on the site through our exclusive discount link.

SimplyMary packs all its orders in odor-free, unbranded boxes, which I like for the discretion. They don’t ship to states with restrictions on hemp THCA and Delta-9 THC. But they seem to work it out some way. Basically, read our guide on how your state treats THCA here before assuming this jar can be delivered at your door.

The Bottom Line

SimplyMary’s Toad Smalls are smalls I would actually brag about. The buds were tiny, but they smoked like big flower buds: fluffy grind, loud fruity gas, a deep limey exhale, and a high that put me where I wanted to be at night. Horizontal, relaxed, and fully committed to the lily pad.

I wish I knew what terpenes were in this, but that is my only complaint. The flavor was defined enough without it, and the effects were heavy enough that I stopped caring pretty fast.

At $129.99 for 14g, this is an easy win if you want nighttime flower and don’t need giant nugs to feel special.