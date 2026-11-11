Don’t Text Your Ex. Play Solo With These Singles’ Day Sex Toy Deals Instead (All Genders)

Being single has its perks. You don’t have to share your bed, you can watch whatever you want on TV, and nobody’s going to judge you for taking a two hour shower. But perhaps the best part? You can have a damn good time all by yourself.

November 11 marks Global Singles Day, a shopping holiday that originated in China as a celebration of being single. And we’re taking it as an excuse to celebrate a little self-love. There’s something particularly fitting about sex toys going on sale for a day dedicated to single people.

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And the discounts are pretty damn sexy. We’re talking half off vibrators, high-tech masturbation toys, and even a showerhead that can give you an orgasm. Brands like Womanizer, Lovehoney, Adam & Eve, Svakom, and Lovense have some seriously tempting deals right now.

Regardless if you’re single, taken, or somewhere in between, there’s no reason your pleasure should depend on somebody else’s availability. Here are six sex toy deals worth treating yourself to this Singles Day, no partner needed.

Snapshot of Solo Play Sex Toys

If you’ve ever used your showerhead for something other than showering, you’re going to appreciate this one. Womanizer partnered with hansgrohe, a company that actually makes bathroom fixtures, to create a showerhead specifically designed for clitoral stimulation. I can’t believe it took this long for someone to make this.

The Womanizer Wave has three settings: PowderRain for a normal shower, PleasureWhirl for a swirling water massage, and PleasureJet for a more concentrated, stronger stream. There’s also a pressure slider on the handle, so you don’t have to keep adjusting the faucet. No need to shower with anyone for a wet and steamy orgasm.

And unless someone knows what they’re looking at, it’s just a showerhead hanging in your bathroom. You can grab it through Womanizer’s sister brand We-Vibe for $59, down from $119. Half off for something you’ll probably use every day? I’m into it.

Rabbit vibrators are classics for a reason. You get internal penetration and clitoral stimulation at the same time, which, for a lot of us, is what we fucking want. But this one has another trick: it thrusts. Do I even need a man anymore?

Lovehoney’s Dream Rabbit has a moving shaft with three thrusting speeds, plus vibrating bunny ears with seven patterns. Basically, you don’t have to do all the work yourself (or help a man do his duty). You can adjust the thrusting and vibrations separately, depending on what feels good.

It’s purple, made from silicone, and waterproof, so cleanup shouldn’t be too hard. And I appreciate that it doesn’t involve downloading yet another app. Sometimes I just want to turn on a vibrator and get on with my evening.

It’s usually $99.99, but right now it’s $49.99. For a thrusting rabbit, that’s a pretty decent price.

I think Miley Cyrus was onto something when she sang about buying herself flowers. This is definitely the single rose a single needs. Because who needs someone to go down on you when you’ve got a rose that does the licking?

Adam & Eve’s Ravishing Clit Flicking Rose isn’t your typical rose-shaped clit suction toy. Instead, it has a little silicone tongue that flicks back and forth against your clit, with nine speeds to play around with. And if you’re in the mood for something different, flip it over and use the vibrator on the other end.

I love that this one takes the whole rose vibrator trend in a different direction. Suction toys are everywhere these days, but sometimes you just want something that feels a little more like actual oral sex.

Normally $99.99, it’s currently $54.99 with code DOUBLE45. Not quite half off, but close enough to make this flower worth picking.

If you’ve been waiting for a stroker that’s actually hands-free, the Solace Pro is it… and it’s 50% off right now from its regular $400 price! Clamp it to your desk, set the angle, and it handles the stroking on its own, at up to 300 strokes a minute.

It’s literally my favorite automatic stroker out there (so far).

The stock sleeve is serviceable, but Lovense sells a Grip Kit that holds most third-party sleeves, so you can swap in something like Fleshlight Girl Sky Bri’s model (which is also on sale!). Fair warning, it isn’t quiet… but neither will you be when it’s sucking you off at 300 strokes a minute.

Check out my full review of the Lovense Solace Pro.

Why pick one toy when two can work together perfectly?

Start with the Svakom Benedict, a vibrating double-ring perineum stimulator with five modes and five intensity levels.

Then, add the Lovehoney Head Master, an open-ended, double-textured sleeve you can flip inside out for a second feel. Use plenty of water-based lube on both, and go to town on yourself, letting the Benedict do its thing while you polish off the top.

Not every great toy needs an app. Unless we’re talking AI or interactive synching, I’m kinda over the apps.

The Arcwave Pow leads with that mentality, having no batteries, buttons, or charging cable. It’s just a silicone sleeve with a helix texture and two different-sized entrances, so you can choose a tighter or looser fit, which can be nice depending on your specific size.

Want more suction? Cover the air valve with a finger. It’s that easy. The sleeve comes out for cleaning, and the toy is submersible, so it can come with you in the shower (pun obviously intended). It’s 49% off, and it’s the one to grab if the Solace Pro feels like overkill.

Every good session ends with cleanup, and LUBELIFE’s Foaming Toy Cleaner keeps it quick. Pump the foam, let it sit for 60 seconds, and rinse. Then, just let your toy air dry, or wipe it off and get it ready for round 2 (or 3)!

LUBELIFE Foaming Toy Cleaner is safe for silicone, glass, stainless steel, ABS, and TPE, and it’s free of parabens, sulfates, alcohol, and hormones. At 1.7 ounces, it’s also TSA-friendly, which helps for those solo trips.

So add it to your nightstand or pack it along with your favorite toy (perhaps one of the ones listed here), and show yourself some self-love!

Treat (or Fuck) Yourself This Singles Day

Look, being single doesn’t mean you have to miss out on a little action. And even if you’re in a relationship, there’s nothing wrong with having some quality alone time. Your sex toys aren’t going to get jealous.

With so many pleasure brands offering discounts right now, Singles Day is a pretty good excuse to finally buy that toy you’ve been fantasizing to play with. Just double-check the prices before checking out, since some of these deals won’t be around forever.

And if you’re still considering texting your ex tonight, maybe try charging your sex toy instead. Just a thought.