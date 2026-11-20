By the time Thanksgiving dinner is over, I’m usually tired enough to believe the wine is helping me sleep. I might even knock out on the couch before anyone puts the pie away. Then I get into bed and, a few hours later, I’m wide awake. What the hell?

The wine could be responsible for both parts. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism says alcohol can make you fall asleep faster, but it can also break up your sleep and wake you earlier. So much for that second glass helping me relax.

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I’m not swearing off Thanksgiving wine. I just don’t want to mistake the sleepy feeling with actually sleeping well, because I know I won’t. On a night I’m skipping wine, though, there are a couple of CBD + CBN products I’d consider taking instead.

I tried Canna River’s Full Spectrum Sleep Gummies in Strawberry Mango for a review I did back in the summer. That flavor is sold out, but there’s two left: Passion Orange Guava and Pink Watermelon.

I felt these kick in after about 30 minutes and was asleep within an hour. I stayed asleep, too. That last part is what I’d remember when deciding to buy another bottle. Each gummy has 50mg CBD + 50mg CBN + 3mg THC. Canna River also sells a version without THC with the same amount of CBD and CBN. These have four flavors available: Fuji Apple, Passion Orange Guava, Pink Watermelon, and Red Berry.

Even though I love a crossfade, I’d save either one for a night I wasn’t drinking. If I’ve had too much wine at dinner, a gummy isn’t going to take it back.

Use code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to get the Full Spectrum Sleep Gummies for $14 instead of $35. The version without THC is $17.50 instead of $35. Both bottles have 30 gummies.

What If You’d Rather Use a Tincture?

I like gummies because there’s nothing to measure. But if 50mg CBN in one gummy sounds like more than you want to start with, Canna River’s Sleep Tincture gives you a dropper instead. The 60mL bottle contains 5,000mg CBD + 2,500mg CBN, so you can measure out less than a full dropper rather than cutting up a gummy.

One version has THC, and the other doesn’t. There’s also four flavors to choose from: Natural, Lemon Raspberry, Mango Peach, and Sweet Mint. I’d use Mango Peach because mangos naturally contain the terpene, myrcene, which is known to bring on those sleepy vibes.

I haven’t tried this one, so I can’t tell you how it compares with the gummies I reviewed. You can hold tincture under your tongue before swallowing it, and some people find that more convenient and quicker than waiting on an edible. You could even mix it into your own drink, and in a wine glass if you really want to replace your wine.

The promo code BLACKFRIDAY also works on the tinctures. There’s a Full Spectrum version containing THC and a Broad Spectrum version without it. They’re $26 and $32.50, respectively.

I’ll probably still have wine with Thanksgiving dinner. But if someone offers to refill my glass when I’m already half asleep, I might remember how early I have to be up the next morning.