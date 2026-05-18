These Sleepmaxxing Hacks Will Combat All of Your Doomscrolling

Nobody is sleeping normally anymore. People are trying popular methods like taping their mouths shut, wearing bizarre looking sleep masks, and using magnesium pills. But then there are sleep hacks to sleep max.

Some of these hacks feel ridiculous right off the bat. Others sound fake until you realize sleep researchers have been recommending versions of them for years. And not every viral sleep trend deserves attention. But considering how exhausted everyone seems lately, it’s not shocking that people are trying almost anything to wake up feeling less terrible.

Videos by VICE

7 Sleepmaxxing Hacks at a glance

The Trusty Sleep Gummy That Works Sleep gummies have basically become the unofficial mascot of modern nighttime routines. That’s why brands like Oola are getting attention right now. And no, this is not another gummy with melatonin, so there’s no next-day grogginess here. Oola’s Sleep Ease Gummies feature a blend to improve sleep quality, specifically by reducing nighttime wakings. A lot of sleepmaxxing trends focus on optimizing the environment around sleep: colder rooms, weighted blankets, tracking apps, breathing gadgets. Oola taps into the “my brain refuses to shut up at night” side of the pillow. Everyone spends their evenings glued to their phones and overstimulated. So that probably explains why sleep-focused products exploded in popularity in the first place. Popping a gummy seems so simple, but with all the sleep gummy options available, it can get complicated to choose the right one. The search ends here though, Sleep Ease actually works and puts you to sleep and keeps you asleep. (opens in a new window) Sleep Ease Gummies (opens in a new window) $79.99 at Oola Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Before you dive in, one more thing worth noting: these gummies aren’t candy, and they’re definitely not for kids. For good measure always check labels for edibles, follow the recommended serving, and make sure you actually know what you’re taking before you pop anything.

Nasal Strips Help You Breath While You Sleep

One of the easiest sleepmaxxing trends to try are nasal strips. Breath Right Nasal Strips are designed to help open your nasal passages while you sleep, allowing you to breath easier and potentially reduce snoring for some people. The lavender scent brings a calming vibe too. They also make everyone look like they’re recovering from minor nose job, but apparently that’s an aesthetic the looksmaxxing community seems to like.

Breath Right in particular was used in a recent sleep study, and while the findings concluded it doesn’t entirely help, another study from ten years ago suggest otherwise. So it’s up to you to draw your own conclusions. Some may defer to the recent research, but other may value recent customer reviews more. This has 4.5 stars on Walmart, and on Amazon it has 4.3 stars and almost 16,000 reviews.

Mattress Toppers That Keep You Cool In Bed

Sleepmaxxers on TikTok are obsessed with keeping their beds cold, which makes sense because sleep researchers have linked cooler temperatures to better sleep quality. Your body temperature naturally drops as part of the sleep process, so overheating all night can totally wreck your sleep.

That’s partially why cooling mattress toppers and cooling bedding became such a huge category online. Products like Niagara’s Cooling Mattress Topper are designed to help beds not feel like a heat trap, especially for hot sleepers or anybody whose bedroom somehow turns into a sauna overnight.

Sleep Heavily With Weighted Blankets

Weighted blankets still sound a little fake until you actually sleep under one and suddenly understand why people get into them. The idea is that the extra weight creates a calming and cocoon-like feeling while you sleep, which is something often referred to as “deep pressure stimulation.”

Research on weighted blankets itself is still mixed, but people still swear by them, which says a lot considering how quickly some TikTok trends disappear. The Baloo Weighted Blanket is also one of the few sleepmaxxing products that doesn’t really require effort. You just throw the blanket on your bed and hope your anxiety gets compressed like a sleepy panini.

Patches That Help You go to sleep

Imagine if a sticker on your body could help you fall asleep. Well, you don’t have to imagine it, Adelbras Sleep Patches exist. These adhesive patches include ingredients like melatonin and magnesium which have been studied extensively on their ability to help with sleep. But the science is still a little mixed on topical magnesium absorption, so this isn’t some revolutionary sleep breakthrough. But there’s something very convenient about sticking on a sleep patch, especially if you’re trying to avoid taking another gummy or supplement before bed.

There’s also something funny and uncanny about these patches. We now have people attaching little bedtime stickers onto their bodies hoping to optimize unconsciousness. Which kind of feels on brand for modern wellness culture and sleep hacking.

If you Want To Score Your Sleep, then put a ring on it

At some point, sleep stopped being a biological function and became a statistics competition. That’s partially why wearable sleep trackers like the Oura Ring exploded online. The ring tracks things like sleep stages, heart rate, recovery, and readiness scores while people spend the next morning analyzing themselves based on graphs and percentages.

To be fair, a lot of users say the tracking helps them improve their sleep habits because it forces them to notice how bad their routines are. But there’s also something very funny about waking up and immediately checking whether your body got an acceptable sleep score overnight.

An App that tracks your sleep

You can now optimize your sleep, a basic human function, with an app. That’s part of why apps like RISE blew up with the sleepmaxxing crowd. The app tracks sleep debt, circadian rhythm patterns, and energy peaks. Understanding these data points can be very useful when many people are running on terrible sleep schedules without fully realizing how bad they’ve gotten. You can basically hack your own sleep data through this app.

A lot of users seem to like RISE because it shows your sleep debt. The National Institute of Health explains that, “if you regularly lose sleep or choose to sleep less than needed, the sleep loss adds up. The total sleep lost is called your sleep debt.” Basically this app calls you out when you’re staying up past 2am and for putting your sleep in debt. Slightly threatening, but apparently effective.

Checking an app every morning to see statistical confirmation that your sleep habits are destroying you is giving Black Mirror… modern, hack-y, and definitely meant for sleepmaxxing. But if tracking sleep data motivates people to sleep better, then it’s maybe onto something.

Sleepmaxxing Hacks Your way to sleep

Most of these sleepmaxxing hacks are not gonna transform somebody into the most optimized sleeper overnight. You can’t biohack your way out of habits like drinking too much caffeine or doomscrolling until 2am.

These trends exist because people are exhausted and are trying to help themselves feel better however they can. There’s worse content and info floating around online, but these seven sleepmaxxing hacks are better nighttime routines and relatively harmless. At the very least, sleepmaxxing seems to be getting people to care about sleep again. Which is probably healthier than pretending four hours of sleep and drinking copious amounts of energy drinks is a quirky personality trait.