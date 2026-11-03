The Sleepmaxxing Step You Might Be Missing Happens in the Afternoon, Not at Bedtime

Sometimes, a dark, cool, and quiet room isn’t enough to turn your brain off. Instead of falling asleep, you’re staring at the ceiling, doing math on how many hours are left, and getting pissed at yourself for not yet being deep in the depths of dreamland.

You committed to the latest viral trend of sleepmaxxing, but it’s turned going to bed into a full on project, with a long-running shopping list of things like mouth tape and organic cotton sheets, along with a sleep device score you have to check before you check your texts.

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Magnesium is a standout from the sleepmaxxing checklist that got in the spotlight via the viral sleepy girl mocktail, which is a mix of magnesium powder, tart cherry juice, and soda water.

But even a mocktail before bed sounds like an invitation to wake up at 3 A.M. This vegan Magnesium Sleeplex from Nature’s Craft, though, asks you to take one capsule in the afternoon, then two an hour before you want to actually be asleep. That’s three a day, split up, which isn’t how most people think about a sleep supplement (myself included). But, IMO, it beats drinking your magnesium right before bed.

It’s melatonin-free and built around magnesium L-threonate (the Magtein form), L-theanine, and apigenin, a compound found in chamomile. It also adds lemon balm extract for that cozy “sleepy tea” effect.

It’s sleepmaxxing in capsule form.

Your NEW Sleepmaxxing Strategy

One bottle of Nature’s Craft Magnesium Sleeplex holds 90 capsules, which is 30 days at three a day. Nature’s Craft is also running a code, EARLY30OFFNC, for 30% off its products, including Magnesium Sleeplex. (It also includes Healthy Heart Support, and Neuro Health Brain Supplements for Memory and Focus. Count me in for that last one!)

That brings us back to that ceiling, the mouth tape, and the sleep score. Most sleepmaxxing gear works for the room. Nature’s Craft Magnesium Sleeplex works on a schedule: afternoon first, then an hour before bed. It won’t replace the basics, and no capsule is a guarantee for a good night. But if you’re looking for a little more help with your routine, see how the three-capsule schedule works.

Why Is There an Afternoon Dose?

The fear of taking a sleeping supplement amid the 2 PM crash is real.

However, a split dosing isn’t actually that unusual. One 2026 trial of magnesium L-threonate had people take a capsule in the morning and another two hours before bed.

Magnesium threonate itself is sold on the idea that it reaches the brain better than other forms, but the sleep data is small and short. A 2024 trial of 80 adults with sleep complaints reported better sleep quality after three weeks, while a 2026 trial found gains on some self-reported measures, but not on sleep tracked by a ring.

It’s promising, in other words… but not full-on proof. The full directions and ingredient list are worth reading for yourself before you buy.

It also isn’t for everyone. At any rate, you shouldn’t be taking it if you’re under 18, pregnant or nursing, or if you take blood thinners or other medications.

The takeaway, as with most supps, should just be for you to check with your physician first.