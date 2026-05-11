Slow Pulp Just Announced a 2026 North American Tour

Slow Pulp has just revealed a slate of North American tour dates for fall 2026.

The buzzy Chicago-based indie rock band will be hitting the road for 24 dates, with a host of alt up-and-comers in support. The outing kicks off Friday, October 16 in St. Louis at Delmar Hall. Subsequent stops include Denver, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Philadelphia, and New York City.

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The run will see Slow Pulp playing their biggest hometown show to date at Chicago’s Salt Shed. The final stop of the tour is Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, November 21. Snuggle, Her New Knife, Goon, Ivy, Graham Hunt, and Current Union TM will be in support at select dates.

See all Slow Pulp tour dates and the full lineup information below. Listen to their latest album, 2023’s Yard, here.

Slow Pulp 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Presale for most shows begins Wednesday, May 13. Set your reminder here. General onsale for Slow Pulp’s 2026 tour will begin Friday, May 15 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Slow Pulp tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

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Fri. Oct. 16 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Sat. Oct. 17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Mon. Oct. 19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ∞

Wed. Oct. 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at The Complex ∞

Fri. Oct. 23 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ∞

Sat. Oct. 24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ∞

Tue. Oct. 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ∞

Thu. Oct. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ∞ !

Fri. Oct. 30 – San Diego, CA @ Quartyard ∞

Sat. Oct. 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ∞

Tue. Nov. 3 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall ∞

Wed. Nov. 4 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s ∞

Thu. Nov. 5 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs ∞

Sat. Nov. 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ∞

Sun. Nov. 8 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ∞

Mon. Nov. 9 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

Thu. Nov. 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer $

Fri. Nov. 13 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount $

Sat. Nov. 14 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $ *

Mon. Nov. 16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall $

Tue. Nov. 17 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall $

Thu. Nov. 19 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed $+

Fri. Nov. 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $

Sat. Nov. 21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee $ #

∞ = Snuggle

$ = Her New Knife

! = Goon

* = Ivy

# = Graham Hunt

+ = Current Union TM