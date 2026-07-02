Your Basic Fan Isn’t Cutting It Anymore, So Upgrade to a Smart Fan

Smashmouth said it: “My world’s on fire, how ’bout yours,” at least figuratively (although some of it certainly is literally). My friend in France is giving me updates on how Europe is broiling, and here in New York it’s not much better. Deals on air conditioners are still to be had if you snap them up before they go out of stock (again), but when it’s this hot you need to pull out all the stops.

I rely on fans to get air moving inside my apartment, both to keep me cooler than air conditioning alone and to lower my electricity bill. Fans can be endearingly dumb, like this retro Vornado fan that lives on my office desk, but a fan that’s smart enough to know when to turn up the power is a worthy upgrade for your home or office. If not now, during what’s likely the hottest summer you’ve ever had, then when?

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standout smart fans

A Cooling Fan for Your Bedroom

The Dreo Omni-Directional Oscillating Fan lets you use voice commands, the included remote control, or the Dreo app to control the built-in RGB light, turn oscillation on or off, change fan speeds, set timers, and turn on turbo mode for a powerful boost, all without having to peel yourself off the couch. It’s a bonus for pet owners who leave a fan on for their little one, as they can remotely ramp up the fan for their pet when they’re not home.

A Smart Fan for Your Ceiling

Low on floor space or just want the entire room to feel the breeze without favoring one side or the other? Check out the Dreo 52″ Smart Ceiling Fan. Obviously you need a connection in your ceiling, but you can customize preset modes and routines for leisure, work, watching movies, reading, or whatever you want, and control the fan through the remote control, Dreo app, and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

A Tower Fan for Sleep

The Dreo Tower Fan oscillates at a 90-degree angle, which you can turn on or off at your leisure. The quietest of its eight speeds is only 20 decibels. That’s virtually dead silent, making it a good choice for light sleepers. Best of all, you can turn it on and off remotely through the Dreo app or voice control so that you pre-chill your bedroom a few minutes before heading to bed.

Another Smart Tower Fan

Willing to trade away a bit of quiet for harder-blowing wind? This Dreo Tower Fan‘s lowest fan speed is “only” 25 decibels, which is still pretty damn quiet, but it offers 12 fan speeds, along with all the other model’s smart features.