ICYMI: The Smashing Pumpkins Announced a Mellon Collie 30th Anniversary Tour

The Smashing Pumpkins announced yesterday the Rats in a Cage Tour, a 30th anniversary celebration of their seminal 1996 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

The show promises two distinct sets per night: one set of exclusive Mellon Collie tunes “in a highly theatrical setting,” and one set of other Pumpkins material.

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The Rats in a Cage Tour kicks off September 30 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Subsequent stops will include Boston, Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Montreal, Chicago, Nashville, Austin, Salt Lake City, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, and many more. The final stop of the 27-date tour will be the Darker Waves Festival in Huntington Beach, California, on November 14.

View the complete tour routing and find out how to get tickets below.

Smashing pumpkins 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Tickets will first be available via Citi cardmember and Verizon presales starting Tuesday, May 19 at 10 AM local time, followed by a Live Nation All Access presale starting Wednesday, May 20 at 10 AM local time.

General onsale will begin Thursday, May 21, at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Smashing Pumpkins tickets, including festivals and sold-out dates, on StubHub. StubHub transactions are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

About the Smashing pumpkins’ Rats in a cage tour

Singer/guitarist and bandleader Billy Corgan said in a statement, “Staging a Mellon Collie-themed show is something we’ve discussed for over a decade, and finally the stars have aligned and exactly on the terms I’d set: which was to build a special night around its most enduring aspirations and ideas.”

The statement continued, “With set 1 of the ‘Rats In A Cage’ tour exclusively featuring Mellon Collie songs in a highly theatrical setting, and set 2 drawing from the rest of our canon so that there’s a decent amount of variance as to what songs we’ll play from night to night: from our first in ‘Gish’ to our last in ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’.”

07/31 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

09/30 – Columbus, OH @ The Schottenstein Center

10/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/03 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/07 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

10/09 – Montréal, QC @ Centre Bell

10/11 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

10/13 – Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

10/18 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

10/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth

10/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

10/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/03 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

11/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

11/14 – Huntington Beach, CA @ Darker Waves