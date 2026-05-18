ICYMI: The Smashing Pumpkins Announced a Mellon Collie 30th Anniversary Tour

The Smashing Pumpkins announced yesterday the Rats in a Cage Tour, a 30th anniversary celebration of their seminal 1996 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.
The show promises two distinct sets per night: one set of exclusive Mellon Collie tunes “in a highly theatrical setting,” and one set of other Pumpkins material.
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The Rats in a Cage Tour kicks off September 30 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Subsequent stops will include Boston, Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Montreal, Chicago, Nashville, Austin, Salt Lake City, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, and many more. The final stop of the 27-date tour will be the Darker Waves Festival in Huntington Beach, California, on November 14.
View the complete tour routing and find out how to get tickets below.
Smashing pumpkins 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets
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Tickets will first be available via Citi cardmember and Verizon presales starting Tuesday, May 19 at 10 AM local time, followed by a Live Nation All Access presale starting Wednesday, May 20 at 10 AM local time.
General onsale will begin Thursday, May 21, at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also find Smashing Pumpkins tickets, including festivals and sold-out dates, on StubHub. StubHub transactions are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
About the Smashing pumpkins’ Rats in a cage tour
Singer/guitarist and bandleader Billy Corgan said in a statement, “Staging a Mellon Collie-themed show is something we’ve discussed for over a decade, and finally the stars have aligned and exactly on the terms I’d set: which was to build a special night around its most enduring aspirations and ideas.”
The statement continued, “With set 1 of the ‘Rats In A Cage’ tour exclusively featuring Mellon Collie songs in a highly theatrical setting, and set 2 drawing from the rest of our canon so that there’s a decent amount of variance as to what songs we’ll play from night to night: from our first in ‘Gish’ to our last in ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’.”
Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (opens in a new window)
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The smashing pumpkins 2026 Tour dates
07/31 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
09/30 – Columbus, OH @ The Schottenstein Center
10/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/03 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/07 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
10/09 – Montréal, QC @ Centre Bell
10/11 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
10/13 – Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena
10/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
10/18 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
10/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth
10/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
10/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
11/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/03 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
11/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
11/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
11/14 – Huntington Beach, CA @ Darker Waves