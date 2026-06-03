Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy Just Announced a Co-Headlining Tour for Fall 2026

Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy have just announced a co-headlining 2026 fall tour of North America that will see the two indie rock bands sharing stages mostly across the East Coast, Midwest, and southern states.
The outing, billed The S&M Tour, will see the two similarly named (similar-sounding, similar-looking) bands taking advantage of their affinities and hitting the road together for 19 dates.
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The tour kicks off September 30 in Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore. Subsequent stops include New Haven, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; Albany, New York; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Columbia, South Carolina. The final stop of the tour will be Wilmington, North Carolina on October 24.
Brennan Wedl and Scarlet Rae will be in support at select dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.
SNail mail x Soccer mommy 2026 Tour: How to Get tickets
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Presale tickets to Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy’s S&M Tour 2026 will be available starting Thursday, June 4 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster. Sign up here for access. General onsale will begin Friday, June 5 at 10 AM local time, also on Ticketmaster.
You can also find tickets to Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Snail Mail x Soccer Mommy s&M Tour 2026 Dates
09/30 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
10/01 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/02 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/03 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
10/05 — Providence, RI @ The Strand
10/06 — Albany, NY @ The Egg
10/07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
10/09 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/10 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/11 — DeKalb, IL @ Egyptian Theatre
10/13 — Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary
10/14 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/16 — Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater
10/18 — Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
10/20 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
10/21 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
10/22 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate
10/23 — Richmond, VA @ The National
10/24 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amp
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