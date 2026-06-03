Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy Just Announced a Co-Headlining Tour for Fall 2026

Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy have just announced a co-headlining 2026 fall tour of North America that will see the two indie rock bands sharing stages mostly across the East Coast, Midwest, and southern states.

The outing, billed The S&M Tour, will see the two similarly named (similar-sounding, similar-looking) bands taking advantage of their affinities and hitting the road together for 19 dates.

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The tour kicks off September 30 in Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore. Subsequent stops include New Haven, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; Albany, New York; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Columbia, South Carolina. The final stop of the tour will be Wilmington, North Carolina on October 24.

Brennan Wedl and Scarlet Rae will be in support at select dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

SNail mail x Soccer mommy 2026 Tour: How to Get tickets

Presale tickets to Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy’s S&M Tour 2026 will be available starting Thursday, June 4 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster. Sign up here for access. General onsale will begin Friday, June 5 at 10 AM local time, also on Ticketmaster.

You can also find tickets to Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

09/30 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/01 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/02 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/03 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

10/05 — Providence, RI @ The Strand

10/06 — Albany, NY @ The Egg

10/07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

10/09 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/10 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/11 — DeKalb, IL @ Egyptian Theatre

10/13 — Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary

10/14 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/16 — Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater

10/18 — Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

10/20 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

10/21 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

10/22 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate

10/23 — Richmond, VA @ The National

10/24 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amp