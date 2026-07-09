Snoop Dogg, Christina Aguilera, Imagine Dragons and More to Play Yaamava’ 40th Birthday Celebration

California’s Yaamava’ Resort and Casino is a Southern California staple. Since 1986, Yaamava’ Theater has hosted some of the most iconic acts of all time, and continues to do so today (just take a look at this year’s calendar, it’s a doozy).

In celebration of 40 years of hosting incredible artists and their fans, Yaamava is throwing a massive birthday shindig featuring a week of concerts by Snoop Dogg, Christina Aguilera, Imagine Dragons, and Eric Church, as well as curated culinary experiences, immersive 1980s-themed activations, crazy giveaways, and more.

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concert series

The special 40th anniversary concert series lasts from July 19-24, but the celebration lasts all summer long. Check out the concert dates below and grab your tickets here.

Eric Church – 7/19

Christina Aguilera – 7/21

Imagine Dragons – 7/21

Snoop Dogg – 7/24

food, giveaways, and other special events

The concerts might be the main event, but they’re far from the only event. Come for the Snoop Dogg concert, stay for the free… sick ass car!?

Yeah, they’re giving away a 1987 Buick GNX—a mega-rare (only 547 produced) and highly sought-after high-performance machine with immaculate 80s vibes (and only 70 original miles), hand-selected by none other than Jay Leno from his private collection for this giveaway. Learn more here.

Plus, you gotta eat, right? So while you’re at Yaamava’, treat yourself to what the resort calls “a bespoke $5,000 culinary journey,” i.e., a specially curated feast by Michelin-starred chef Paul Liebrandt and Master Sommelier João Pires featuring Collection 86, Yaamava’s collection of rare wines and spirits. Sounds bomb.

There’s also a special appearance by legendary street artist and tattooer Mister Cartoon, an activation in partnership with Paramount Pictures celebrating iconic ’80s flicks like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Pretty In Pink, and lots more fun stuff. Oh, and gambling. You in?