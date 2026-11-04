5 Solar-Powered Generators to Give You Cleaner, Cheaper Emergency Power This Winter

Having lived for eight years on the coast at Wilmington, North Carolina, on a jaunty spit of land that sticks out into the ocean and catches northbound Atlantic hurricanes like a greedy fishhook, I’ve spent a lot of time sipping hot cocoa over a Sterno stove in a room lit only by a lantern.

That is to say, I’ve spent a lot of time around emergencies, and I’ve set up, run, fixed, and maintained, and (sometimes eschewed) generators for friends, family, and neighbors for years.

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And I’m here to say: you don’t have to fumble with a gasoline generator to keep the lights on, the fridge cold, and the phones charged during the next natural disaster or electrical grid failure.

Solar-powered generators are pretty capable these days, and they’re much easier to both take care of and store at home. So I rounded up some of the top-rated units to keep you warm this winter without pumping enough carbon monoxide into the atmosphere to cause next year’s El Niño.

The Latest and (arguably) greatest

Lucky you that we’re publishing this article on the day that the EcoFlow Delta Gen4 3800 launched onto the market. At 3,800W of continuous AC output, this new EcoFlow is a beast that can keep your refrigerator running, your convection oven cooking, your devices charged, and a few lamps on. If you juggle a few things to make sure you don’t overload the generator, you can even have a moderately powered space heater plugged in to keep you warm.

Portable budget pick

For $500 (29% off at time of writing), the Bluetti AC180 puts out a continuous 1,800W in a 35-pound package that’s not exactly a speck, but you can stick it in a closet no problem. It’s about the size of a small bedroom guitar amp or a home theater subwoofer. There are 11 outlets in total, four of them being three-prong “wall” outlets for appliances. Bluetti’s customer feedback also shows that owners are broadly happy with the AC180.

Up the Power

The Bluetti Elite 200 V2 is about at the limit of what I’d recommend to people who plan to stash it in a closet to bring out in times of emergency. It’s still portable at 53 pounds, but it could be a handful for some people. Bumping up the continuous AC power to 2,600W allows it to run quite a few appliances without being so large that you have to keep it parked in a garage or basement. Plus, it’s 36% off its list price right now.

Whole Home Power

Even though the EcoFlow Delta 3 Ultra is no longer the newest solar generator in EcoFlow’s lineup, it’s still a good buy and a good deal, especially since it’s on sale for $1,299 right now. That’s $300 off its retail price. For 3,600W continuous AC output, that’s pretty good for a very powerful, albeit large, generator. I wouldn’t expect its successor, the Delta Gen4 3800, to go on sale anytime soon.

If You Don’t Need Much

What if you just want to keep your family’s phones charged and keep a few lamps on? You can stay warm and rough it with peanut butter sandwiches for a few days, since you just don’t have the room or the discretionary cash (or just don’t care) to spend on a big, hulking generator. The Bluetti Elite 30 V2 isn’t much bigger than a boombox, and it has a smattering of outlets, including two “wall” outlets, for small devices to draw on its 600W continuous AC output.

what does solar have that gas doesn’t?

Gasoline goes stale, becoming watered down as it begins to separate into a more heterogeneous mixture. Leaving gasoline in your generator’s fuel tank (and in the fuel lines and carburetor) all summer long and then attempting to start it once the power goes out has a very real chance of resulting in nothing more than a cough from the motor and a stubborn refusal to start.

Taking care of a gas generator means draining the fuel tank periodically with a siphon pump, disposing of the gasoline at a recycling center, filling it up with a full tank of fresh gas (to keep the empty space inside the tank to a minimum, so as not to encourage more corrosion of exposed metal), pouring in a fuel stabilizer such as Sta-bil to keep the gasoline from going stale, and running the entire for a few minutes to make sure the Sta-bil circulates through the entire fuel system. That’ll keep the gas usable for up to two years.

Solar generators require none of that. They just work as long as you can get a reasonably clear sky regularly enough to keep the onboard battery charged. And I don’t know if you looked at the price of gas recently, but I filled up for $5.50 per gallon here in New York this past Sunday. Solar rays are just dripping down from the sky for free.

what to look for in a solar generator

One figure is going to smack you in the face first and foremost, courtesy of every generator brand’s marketing team. It’s continuous AC output, and that’s measured in watts (W). The bigger the number, the more powerful—and likely, bigger, heavier, and more expensive—that generator is.

If all you want is a small generator for your home or apartment to keep laptops, phones, and other similarly small, handheld devices charged, and to run a few lamps, then a generator that measures 1,000W or less will do (like the Bluetti Elite 30 V2). Step up to one with 1,000–2,000W, like the Bluetti AC180, if you want to run your refrigerator or convection oven. Once you’re shopping 2,000W and up, you’re looking at a serious chunk of hardware that’ll let you retain more of the everyday luxuries without having to choose whether you want the fridge or air purifiers on simultaneously.

Space heaters are energy intensive, and to ensure that you have enough continuous AC wattage to run one and lamps, while charging electronics, I’d go no lower than 2,000W for a generator meant to kick in during a cold-weather snap where your home’s heating may go out.

Don’t forget to look at the plug input types on the generator. Low-output generators meant for charging small electronics will have USB-A and, perhaps, USB-C ports for plugging in your laptops, phones, and tablets. But for running anything larger, such as appliances and lamps, you’re going to want electrical outlets like the type in your home’s wallets. If you want to run a bunch of them off the generator at the same time, you’ll need a plug input for each one.