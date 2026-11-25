That TV you have, or perhaps that TV you’re coveting ahead of Black Friday, the one you’re going to snag on a deal, you know it has junky speakers, right?

Yes, yes, even the fancy, expensive one. All TVs have speakers, but by necessity they’re small. And worse, they sound small; tinny, even. Every TV, even the best of them, benefits hugely from a soundbar.

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And then, if you can swing it, a subwoofer to round out the audio landscape. You don’t have to go to a full surround sound system to make a major upgrade to your TV viewing, music listening, and video gaming.

Sonos, arguably the top brand in the soundbar game, is offering steep discounts for Black Friday, including $250 on the flagship Arc Ultra, $180 off the Sub 4 subwoofer, and more. Don’t settle for tinny sound. Especially if you plan to spend the holidays playing GTA VI like everyone else. It’s time to make the neighbors jealous.

Sonos’ Best Soundbar: $250 off for Black Friday

It isn’t cheap, but the Sonos Arc Ultra is under a grand. At $849 ($250 off), it’s a huge upgrade over any TV speakers. Every bit of spoken dialogue, beer glass clanked down on an on-screen bar, and screeching tire sounds richer and just bigger through the Arc Ultra.

How would I know? I’ve tested it across every music genre I could think of, and dozens of movies and TV shows, from whispering spies and affair partners to booming car chases and explosions. My neighbors will testify to that. They love it when I test audio gear…

More Ways to Build a Sonos Surround Sound System

The Sonos Sub 4 is a beast, a pairing of Sonos’ best subwoofer and the Arc Ultra making a powerful sound system that’s still fairly compact. I’ve tested this combo, and while the Arc Ultra on its own has decent bass (for a soundbar), the Sub 4 can shake a home’s walls like the best of ‘em.

At $719 ($180 off), it’s a bit overkill to pair with Sonos’ cheaper soundbar, the Beam, but with the Arc Ultra it’s like chocolate and peanut butter. It takes the Arc Ultra to a new level, and your consideration for your neighbors will stop you from exercising the Sub 4’s limits before you reach them.

You don’t have to drop $849 on the Arc Ultra to get a Sonos-click soundbar. The Beam (2nd Generation) is $339 ($160 off) and features the same access to the Sonos app, and the same easy integration into Google Gemini, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Siri smart home systems. The Beam is also much more manageable for smaller TVs at about 25” wide, compared to the Arc Ultra’s approximately 46” width. That’s useful when placing the Beam below a TV on a TV stand, where you don’t want a soundbar to visually dominate it by being wider than the TV itself, and especially useful if hanging the soundbar beneath a wall-mounted TV.

Pairing the Sonos Sub 4 with the Sonos Beam would be a bit overkill. When choosing a subwoofer for the Beam, the Sonos Sub Mini for $399 ($100 off) is the better option. Both Sonos subs reach 25Hz low frequencies, although the physically larger Sub 4 is boomier and fuller.

But unless you have understanding neighbors or housemates, you may not even want a subwoofer that can shake the walls. The Sub Mini is a middle ground for filling out the low frequencies of an audio setup without getting yourself evicted.