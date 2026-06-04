Arguably the Best Sonos Bluetooth Speaker Is $45 Off Right Now

The sweet sounds of summer. Birds chirping as they perch on branches outside your window and overhead as you lounge under a tree at the park, child playing and adults laughing as meat sizzles on the grill, and the crisp, clear vocals, bass guitar, and synth flowing out of a speaker.

Sonos has drastically expanded its range of home theater system soundbars, subwoofers, and surround sound speakers since it made its name as the Apple of audio. It even entered the portable speaker market and now has three Bluetooth speakers for sale. Almost its entire product lineup is on sale right now, and the prices match the best, lowest prices I’ve seen in the years I’ve been watching for Sonos sales.

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take a portable speaker anywhere

Just in time for summer bike rides, backyard barbecues, beach days, and park hangs. The Sonos Roam 2 portable Bluetooth speaker is $45 off and small enough to tuck into a purse or backpack without feeling like you’re lugging around a cruise ship’s anchor.

The larger $299 Sonos Play isn’t on sale, but the Sonos Move 2 is $100 off. Since its sale price is $399, that brings it close enough to the Play’s non-sales price to make it a no-brainer if the Roam 2 doesn’t have enough table-shaking power for you.

upgrade your tv audio

A soundbar is a significant upgrade from any TV’s tinny, small-sounding speakers. Even the best 4K TV will benefit from a moderately priced soundbar, and when it comes to a moderately priced soundbar, my thoughts go straight to the Sonos Beam Soundbar (Gen 2) on sale for $130 off.

Want a bit more hot sauce on that audio setup? The Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar, Sonos’ best soundbar, is also on sale for $899. That’s $200 off its usual price. And let me tell you, I’ve watched hundreds of TV shows, movies, sports games, and documentaries through the Sonos Arc Ultra, and it’s a thumper.

make it a sound system

Sonos’ Beam (Gen 2) and Arc Ultra, like most soundbars, have “subwoofer” speakers packed into them, but there’s only so much you can do when it comes to low-frequency speakers in the confined space of a soundbar. You need large-diameter speakers to move enough air to really get that deep, thumping bass for music and movie explosions. Pair the Beam (Gen 2) with the Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer ($100 off) for a much fuller, richer sound system in your living room.

If you’ve chosen the Sonos Arc Ultra, you can pair it with the Sonos Sub 4 subwoofer for another $759. Normally it sells for $899. The more powerful (but larger) Sub 4 is a beast. I’ve gotten enough knocks on my door from neighbors to know that if I turn it up enough, it is in fact powerful enough to shake a 100-year-old, five-story brick building.