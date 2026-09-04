Sony Just Hijacked Our Attention With This Wild Limited-Edition GTA VI DualSense Controller

Announced at Sony’s latest State of Play, Sony’s blockbuster news was yanking the wraps off a Grand Theft Auto VI Limited Edition DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5. That’s it right there, below. Try to see if you can spot all the special design inclusions before you scroll down to read about them.

the limited-edition gta vi ps5 dualsense controller in black – credit: sony

Don’t expect it to stick around for long, either, because Sony says that it’ll be available in “limited quantities globally…” Companies like to say that when they plan to make a batch or two and then call it quits on the product, so if you want one, try to decide within the next few weeks. And hey, you’ll be able to use it to explore the nudist colony of Grand Theft Auto VI (pre-order info here), too…

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an all-over splash of design

The GTA VI-edition PS5 DualSense controller is available in either black or white and features Vice City-inspired graphics. Vice City, being the game’s barely fictionalized version of Miami, means that the graphics are palm trees, palm trees, and more palm trees.

The one that jumps out the most, at least in photos, is the third-impressive of the three designs. The stylized “VI” on the controller face, with palm tree silhouettes, looks slick, but it’s the color-shifting blue finish beneath that pops. Sony promises a shimmering effect that changes as light hits it at different angles.

And then there’s the detail that’s easiest to miss, but is the most impressive. Embossed into the two grips are more palm trees. Because they’re actually carved into the plastic, they add a subtle touch that makes the GTA VI DualSense more than just a regular DualSense with some fancy paint slapped on, but without overwhelming the design. It’s subtle, and it completes the picture. I imagine that they’ll help sweaty hands grip the controller better, too.

How much do you need to fork over for one of these babies? $85. Yeah, it’s not cheap, but things with “limited edition” written all over their marketing materials usually aren’t.

The controllers ship out on November 19, the official launch date they share with Grand Theft Auto VI, but you can preorder them starting September 10 directly on Sony’s official webstore, along with “select retailers,” at which you’ll be able to buy them in person. Sony hasn’t said which stores. If you can’t wait until mid-November to get your hands on a new PlayStation 5 controller, we’ve got some below that you can buy right now.

official sony ps5 controllers you can buy now

You don’t have to wait around to buy Sony’s best PS5 controller. The DualSense Wireless Edge is a significant upgrade over the standard DualSense controllers that comes with the PS5. Unlike the standard controller, you can replace the analog sticks on the Edge if they start to drift (lose accuracy as they age). It incorporates adjustable analog stick dead zones, two programmable back paddle buttons, and adjustable trigger stops for quicker firing in shooter games. You can also set different profile setups for multiple people, each with their own customizations saved.

I’m deeply nostalgic about the original Sony PlayStation. I unwrapped mine on Christmas morning, and it was the system that converted a diehard Sega kid into a diehard Sony one. That old, familiar gray looks better all the years later, and Sony’s now-discontinued-but-still-available Sony PlayStation DualSense 30th Anniversary looks incredibly slick in the old color scheme. This is a peek at what may (probably) will happen with the GTA VI Limited Edition Dual Sense when it sells out and Sony axes making any new ones. The leftovers will shoot up in price, especially if you manage to find a new one for sale.

There’s always the good, old PlayStation DualSense. The non-Edge, non-GTA VI one. Granted, it’s just like the one that came with your PS5, but what’s wrong with that? It’s a good controller, especially if you’re not trying to squeeze every last bit of speed out of your controller in a fast-paced, competitive game. If you just need a replacement, or if you just need more controllers for when friends or family play alongside you, pick up the tried and true.