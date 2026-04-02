An Almost-Best Deal on Sony’s Almost-Best Noise-Canceling Headphones

Sony’s WH-1000MX6 supplanted the WH-1000MX5 just about a year ago, and it’s a fine pair of headphones if you don’t mind paying the full price at $458. That’s a hefty chunk of change, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find it for cheaper. At its full $400 retail price, the older WH-1000MX5 doesn’t make much of a case for itself, but when it’s $102 off like this it becomes a worthy alternative to those wanting near-MX6 performance at a significantly lower price.

still a top-notch pair of headphones

As you’d expect with a pair of headphones only one step removed from the top rung on Sony’s evolutionary ladder, the WH-1000MX5’s active noise cancellation (ANC) is still quite powerful. Eight built-in microphones detect ambient noise and continually send signals to the ANC to cancel out noisy surroundings.

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According to Sony you can expect up to 30 hours of listening time between charges. If you need a quick burst of battery life, you can bank three hours worth of listening time just by plugging in the USB-C cable for three minutes. You just can’t use the headphones while charging, unlike its successor. Neither can you fold the headphones flat; that’s a feature Sony only brought back for the WH-1000MX6.

You can pick up the WH-1000MX5 in your choice of four colors. There’s the obvious black, along with nearly as obvious silver and midnight blue. Then there’s also Smoky Pink, which imbues the pastel pink with a distinct gray tint. All four colors are on sale for the same price, so you won’t get sucked into an odd or unwanted color choice just to save a few bucks, as is often the case with tech deals.

The WH-1000MX5 aren’t Sony’s golden child anymore. When its successor costs $150 more at the moment, though, that’s beside the point. The WH-1000MX5 remain superior to a lot of other ANC headphones. And right now, among the two Sony siblings, it’s the better value.