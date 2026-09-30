These CBD Gummies Helped Shut My Brain Off (Without Getting Me High)

Sometimes when I take CBD, I’m waiting for my shoulders to unclench or some other physical sign that it’s doing something. Soul’s Raspberry CBD Gummies went in a different direction for me.

Each gummy has 25mg of CBD isolate, which means there’s no THC in the formula and no cannabis high to speak of. Soul also makes a lower-dose 10mg version if 25mg feels like more CBD than you want to start with. The brand currently positions these gummies for things like stress, mood, sleep, and recovery.

Videos by VICE

I took one expecting the usual CBD body relaxation. My shoulders didn’t really care. My brain absolutely did.

After it kicked in, I felt noticeably calmer. My nerves settled down, my thoughts weren’t bouncing around as much, and I stopped feeling like my brain needed to keep a million fucking tabs open at once.

I wasn’t sleepy exactly. I just felt like I could finally shut things down whenever I was ready.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

Soul’s Raspberry CBD Gummies have 25mg CBD isolate per piece and zero THC. The jar has a total of 30 gummies, and Soul also sells a 10mg version for people who want a smaller dose. The company’s current CBD gummy lineup uses isolate and specifically markets these as THC-free.

The gummy itself is bigger than I expected, partly because of the weird little teardrop shape. The texture is dense and chewy without gluing itself to my teeth. And they taste really good.

Buy it if: you want CBD with absolutely no THC and are mainly looking for a calm, relaxed headspace.

you want CBD with absolutely no THC and are mainly looking for a calm, relaxed headspace. Skip it if: physical tension relief is your main reason for taking CBD, based on my experience.

physical tension relief is your main reason for taking CBD, based on my experience. Best part: these quieted down my racing thoughts without making me feel high.

these quieted down my racing thoughts without making me feel high. Biggest drawback: the shape makes splitting the 25mg gummy awkward if you want a smaller dose.

How I Tested Them

I took one full 25mg CBD gummy on an evening I wasn’t feeling good—mentally and physically.

25mg is a pretty normal CBD dose for me, so I didn’t feel like I needed to work my way up to it. Someone newer to CBD has another option anyway: Soul makes the same gummies in a 10mg strength, which I appreciate because these aren’t particularly easy to divide. They’re shaped almost like little teardrops.

You could cut one roughly in half if you really wanted to, but you’re not getting the nice clean quarters you can get from a square gummy. I’d rather just buy the 10mg version if I knew I wanted to stay low.

After taking mine, I went about my evening and basically waited to see what kind of CBD experience showed up. It ended up being a very head-forward one.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Jar Smells Like Raspberry Popsicles and Makeup

That combination probably sounds terrible. It somehow isn’t. The second I opened the jar, raspberry popsicles were the first thing that came to mind, followed by something vaguely cosmetic. Like I had opened a fruity lip product at the same time. Thankfully, the gummies themselves taste much more normal than that description makes them sound.

They’re sweet, tart, very raspberry-forward, and easily some of the better CBD-isolate gummies I’ve tasted. Soul uses natural raspberry extract, grape juice concentrate, organic purple carrot juice, and a strawberry flavor oil in the formula.

There’s also none of the intense bitterness I got from other and stronger CBD gummies, but obviously we’re dealing with 25mg of isolate instead of 500mg here.

Texture-wise, they’re pretty dense. You get an actual chew out of them without having to spend five minutes picking gummy residue out of your teeth afterward. That’s my preferred middle ground.

The Calm Was Mostly in My Head

This is where these gummies stood out for me. I felt really calm. And when I say calm, I don’t just mean sitting-on-the-couch chilled out. My nerves felt quieter. I wasn’t getting stuck in the same racing-thought loop I sometimes get into, and I felt noticeably less anxious than I had beforehand.

That’s a subjective experience, obviously. I’m not saying a 25mg CBD gummy is an anxiety treatment. But I know what my own normal baseline feels like, and I could tell there had been a shift.

What I didn’t get was much physical relief. I tend to expect CBD to help me notice less tension in my body, especially around my neck and shoulders. With Soul, I didn’t really get that. My muscles felt pretty much like my muscles.

The mental decompression was the story here for me.

These Also Make Sense Before Bed

Soul includes these regular CBD Gummies in its sleep category, which caught my attention because the company also sells an entirely separate Sleepi line.

I wouldn’t personally call the Raspberry CBD gummies a dedicated sleep gummy. They didn’t make me fight to keep my eyes open, and I wasn’t suddenly nodding off on the couch. What they did was put me in a really good place to sleep.

By the time I was actually ready for bed, my mind was calm and I fell asleep pretty easily. There wasn’t that feeling of my body being tired while my brain was still trying to hold a meeting. So I understand why Soul puts them in the sleep bucket.

You can take one earlier in the evening and still function. Then when you decide you’re done for the night, you’re already pretty chilled out.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

CBD Isolate Means No THC

The formula is very straightforward. Soul uses hemp-derived CBD isolate, which is essentially isolated cannabidiol rather than a full-spectrum hemp extract containing THC and a wider range of cannabinoids. The brand specifically promotes these as a THC-free option. That’s going to be a major selling point for some people.

Personally, I usually prefer CBD gummies that contain at least some THC. I like what a small THC dose adds to the overall experience. But there are plenty of reasons somebody may want to avoid THC entirely, whether that’s personal preference, sensitivity to THC, or simply not wanting an intoxicating cannabinoid in the formula. For that person, Soul makes a lot of sense.

25mg also feels like a useful middle-of-the-road CBD dose. It was enough for me to notice without turning into the giant CBD experiment I had with other gummies boasting 500mg.

Soul Raspberry CBD Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 25mg CBD isolate

Dietary notes: 10 calories, 3g sugar, vegan, and gluten-free

Flavor: Raspberry

Best for:

People who want to avoid THC completely

Evening relaxation

Stressy or mentally busy days

Anyone who wants a moderate CBD dose

People who don’t need a strong body-relief effect

Pros:

Noticeably calming for me

No high whatsoever

Really good raspberry flavor

Didn’t immediately make me sleepy

10mg version available for a lower dose

Cons:

I didn’t notice much physical tension relief

Awkward gummy shape makes dividing one difficult

I experienced a mild temporary headache after taking one

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

The 25mg Raspberry gummies cost $40 for 30, which works out to about $1.33 per gummy.

Soul also offers a 10mg version for $35, making that one the easier choice if you want to start lower without trying to perform surgery on a teardrop-shaped gummy.

Because these are CBD-only gummies, these ship nationwide to all 50 states.

The Bottom Line

These did almost exactly what I want a THC-free CBD gummy to do. I stayed completely sober. I wasn’t knocked out. My body didn’t suddenly turn into jelly. My brain just got quieter.

That ended up being much more noticeable than any physical effect for me. My nerves settled down, my thoughts stopped racing as much, and I spent the next couple of hours feeling genuinely relaxed. When I eventually decided to go to sleep, that transition was easy too.

I’d still personally reach for a CBD gummy with a little THC in it most of the time. Soul makes those too. But if the assignment is absolutely no THC, I’d happily take these again.